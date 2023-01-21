Man accused of molesting DCW chief is active worker of AAP in Delhi: BJP to LG

While Delhi continues to see a standoff between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena over multiple issues, a new controversy has been triggered after Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal said she was dragged by a car this week and harassed by a drunk man when she was out to take a stock of situation. Following the incident, a man was arrested while Maliwal asked: "If the DCW chief is not safe... who is?". Amid her sharp statements, videos were shared on social media that questioned the sequence of events as mentioned by Maliwal. Several social media users went on to accuse her of lying.

But the women's panel chief hit back in a tweet. "Those who think that by saying lies about me, they would be able to scare me... let me tell them, I have done a lot of things in this short span of life. A lot of attacks have been carried out against me but that did not stop me. Every attack has just fuelled the fire in my belly. Nobody can supress my voice. As long as I am alive, the fight will go on," she wrote in a post, loosely translated from Hindi. Maliwal had alleged that she was dragged by a car for a few metres by the man near AIIMS Delhi.

Now, the Delhi unit of the BJP has written to LG Saxena seeking her suspension till the probe over the molestation charges is on.

The man accused of molesting Maliwal is an AAP worker, the party has claimed. "...But social media reports on this, as well as media reports, indicate that the eve teaser involved Harish Chandra Suryavanshi is an active worker of Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party from Sangam Vihar," Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor wrote in the letter, adding that there were photographs of him campaigning with AAP MLA Prakash Jaswal.

"This development revealing eve teaser's connection with Aam Aadmi Party has exposed Swati Maliwal and she will try her best to influence the police inquiry in the matter by using her constitutional office," the Delhi BJP spokesperson further stressed.

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi, news agency PTI reported, had also hit out at the AAP over the claims, suggesting the attack caught on camera was staged. Among other party leaders who have slammed the ruling party over the incident were Manoj Tiwari, Shazia Ilmi and its Delhi unit Working President Virendra Sachdeva.

(With inputs from PTI)

