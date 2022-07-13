Man held in South Delhi hit-and-run case
A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 46-year-old cashier of a pub in South Delhi after hitting him with a speeding BMW, police said on Wednesday.
Deputy commissioner of police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said that the accused has been identified as Shubham Jain, resident of Uttam Nagar, who deals in spare parts of luxury vehicles.
On July 10, victim Ranjan Kumar was hit in Zamrudpur area in Greater Kailash-1 during the early hours. The cashier was found bleeding on a footpath.
A case of rash and negligent driving causing death was registered against unknown person at the Greater Kailash police station.
The injured man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The police contacted the woman who had informed the police control room about the accident. She told them that she had seen the injured man and informed the police. She had not seen the accident happening, the police said.
Police said that the car was identified and found to be registered in the name of a person in Mumbai who told police that his younger brother drives the car. When police contacted the younger brother, he said that the car was given for repairs in Uttam Nagar after which police reached the accused.
-
Vasai landslide: 2 members of a family dead; rescue operations underway
At least two person were killed and several others went missing after a massive landslide, triggered by incessant rainfall, struck Vagralpada, Rajavali, Bhoidapada in Maharashtra's Vasai around 6 am on Wednesday. Amit Singh Thakur (42) wife and their minor son have been rescued, Palghar district collector Manek Gursal said. Around 20 personnel and two officers of the National Disaster Response Force from Pune are leading the search and rescue operations.
-
Raipur: Man dies by suicide allegedly after killing girlfriend
A 27-year-old man died by suicide allegedly after killing his girlfriend with a sharp-edged weapon in Raipur, police said on Wednesday. Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Akash Rao Giripunje said the incident took place in Purani Basti area of the city on the intervening night on Tuesday and Wednesday. The bodies of the deceased were found on Wednesday morning. Police have sent the bodies for autopsy and are further probing the matter.
-
Bengaluru Police's Crime Branch bust prostitution racket in spas, 7 arrested
The Central Crime Branch in Bengaluru on Monday busted a prostitution racket after women officers raided a beauty salon within the Puttenhalli police station limits, the city police's Twitter handle said. Officers were acting on a tip and raided the Ruhi Thai Spa and Salon and the Ira Spa, where they discovered employees involved in a prostitution racket. A case has been filed and the licenses of both spas have been cancelled.
-
Pune: Landslide on Pune-Satara road causes traffic jam
A landslide was reported near old Katraj tunnel in the city on Pune-Satara road on Wednesday. The boulders that came crashing down led to a traffic jam on the Satara road. Pune Municipal Corporation fire brigade department officials said, the debris is being removed to clear the way for traffic. A driver of state transport bus spotted some boulders on the road on the way to Pune from Satara.
-
KTR says he has no competition with Bengaluru, ‘Hyderabad much better’
Telangana IT minister KTR said he has no competition with Bengaluru and that Hyderabad's infrastructure is any case much better than Bengaluru. "We tell them that Hyderabad is the city where the North meets the South. Biology marries technology...Hyderabad is that comprehensive, brilliant location where biryani meets paratha...Our infrastructure is much better than Bengaluru, let me tell you," KTR said.
