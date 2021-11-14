Man killed after altercation in Delhi’s Ranhola

A 44-year-old man was killed and at least two of his relatives were injured after they were attacked allegedly by a group of 12 people following an altercation over his motorcycle touching a woman on a street in outer Delhi’s Defence Enclave near Ranhola on Saturday night.

Seven persons, including the woman, were arrested while her 14-year-old son was apprehended in connection with the murder, police said on Sunday.

“At least four persons involved in the crime are still on the run. Our teams are conducting raids to nab them and recover the weapons used in the crime. Both the parties live in the same neighbourhood,” said deputy commissioner of police (outer) Parvinder Singh.

The deceased man was identified as Manoj (who is known by his first name only) while those injured were his nephew, Amit Shrivastava and relative Sanjeev (who is known by his first name only). The first information report was registered based on the statement of Shrivastava. The first round of altercation took place around 9.30pm near Balajo Chowk in Defence Enclave, the police said.

Shrivastava, in his statement, told the police that his brother-in-law, Sanjeev, left home on a motorcycle to bring something from the nearby market. On the way, Sanjeev’s motorcycle touched a woman who was crossing the road with her son. An altercation took place between them. Some locals intervened and sorted it out. Thereafter, Sanjeev returned home.

An hour later, the mother-son duo arrived at Shrivastava’s house along with at least 10 people and began quarrelling with his family, and a fight broke out between the two groups. During the scuffle,someone stabbed Manoj and injured Shrivastava and Sanjeev . As the injured persons screamed for help, the alleged attackers fled.

“The injured men were rushed to a nearby hospital where Manoj was declared dead on arrival. The injured men were discharged after medical attention,” said an investigator.

DCP Singh said that several teams were formed to nab the attackers. The teams carried out a local enquiry apart from scanning CCTV cameras to identify all those involved in the attack and ascertain the exact sequence of events.

“Our teams identified the suspects and nabbed eight of them after conducting raids. At least three of them have previous criminal records,” he added.