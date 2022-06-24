Man killed, daughter injured in accident in Hari Nagar

New Delhi: Police have arrested a car driver for allegedly ramming a scooter, and killing a man and injuring his daughter, on June 20 in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar area, said officials on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Rajeev Sharma (49), and the injured girl as Anushka (12) — residents of Lajwanti Garden, said police, adding that the accused was identified as Kamal Kapoor (52).

Manoj Kumar, an eye witness, filed a complaint, saying that the car collided with the scooter from behind when the father was taking a U-turn near a temple, following which both the victims fell off the scooter. Kumar, other passersby, and the car driver immediately took the victims to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where Sharma was declared dead. The girl is undergoing treatment, said police.

A case was registered against Kapoor under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and he was later apprehended by police. A further investigation is underway, according to police.