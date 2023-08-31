News / Cities / Delhi News / Man masturbates, ejaculates on minor girl in Delhi Metro; nabbed

Man masturbates, ejaculates on minor girl in Delhi Metro; nabbed

PTI |
Aug 31, 2023 11:21 AM IST

The incident took place around 8:30 pm on Wednesday on the 'Red Line' of Delhi Metro. The train was crowded on account of Rakshabandhan festivities.

A man who allegedly masturbated and ejaculated on a minor girl travelling on a Delhi Metro train has been apprehended, officials said on Thursday.

The accused, who hails from West Bengal, was apprehended by two fellow passengers who noticed the incident. (File)
The girl's mother found that the man had ejaculated on her daughter in the overcrowded coach and she got down at the Seelampur station, the officials said.

The accused, who hails from West Bengal, was apprehended by two fellow passengers who noticed the incident and they later handed him over to the Delhi Metro authorities at the Shahdara station, they said.

The station authorities later informed the police.

