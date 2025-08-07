Search
Thu, Aug 07, 2025
Man ‘murders estranged wife in disguise’ in S Delhi’s Neb Sarai

ByJignasa Sinha
Published on: Aug 07, 2025 05:58 am IST

A 60-year-old man allegedly dressed as a godman and murdered his estranged wife with an axe at her residence in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area early Wednesday morning, police said

A 60-year-old man allegedly dressed as a godman and murdered his estranged wife with an axe at her residence in south Delhi’s Neb Sarai area early Wednesday morning, police said.

Police are questioning the family. (File photo)
Police are questioning the family. (File photo)

The accused, Parmod Jha, who had been living separately from his family for a decade, is currently absconding. Teams have been dispatched to railway stations and bus terminals to trace him, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Ankit Chauhan, said a police control room (PCR) call regarding the incident was received at 4.09am. The victim, identified as 50-year-old Kiran Jha, was found dead in a room with brutal injuries to her head and body. An axe, suspected to be the murder weapon, was found beside her.

“The woman was found by family members. CCTVs showed a suspect leaving the house at 5am, later identified as Parmod Jha,” said Chauhan. Police said Parmod arrived in Delhi on August 1. The couple had been living apart for 10 years.

Kiran lived with her son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter. Her son, who works at a microfinance firm in Bihar, was reportedly not present at the time. Police are questioning the family.

