Man shot dead by unidentified persons in east Delhi; murder case registered: Police

A 27-year-old man, working in a waste management power plant company, was shot dead by unidentified persons while he was driving his car with three coworkers at Ghazipur Dairy Farm in east Delhi on Wednesday morning, police said. A case of murder has been registered at the Ghazipur police station. (Sourced photo)

A case of murder has been registered at the Ghazipur police station.

The three employees, who were seated in the car at the time of the crime, are being questioned, the police said, and added that the investigating team is also scanning CCTV cameras installed around the crime scene to ascertain if the man was shot dead by any passerby or bike-borne assailants.

The possibility of a stray bullet hitting the man and claiming his life is also being looked into, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Amrutha Guguloth said they received a call around 6:18am about a man with a gunshot injury inside a car who was alive at that point.

“The call was transferred to the Ghazipur police which rushed a team to the incident spot. The team members found that the man was shot in his head and was lying on the road. A grey car was also parked there. The man was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the DCP said.

“The deceased was identified as Saurabh Kumar, a native of Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh. He was employed in Waste Management, Power Plant, Ghazipur Dairy Farm. Kumar was travelling in the car with three employees of the company. He was driving the vehicle and his friend, Chander Prakash, was seated in the front passenger’s seat,” added DCP Guguloth.

Forensic experts were at the crime scene to collect evidence. The family of the deceased have been informed.

“Further proceedings are being conducted in the case. We are also examining CCTV footage for clues,” added the DCP.

