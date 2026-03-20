Man shot dead in Delhi in suspected gang war

New Delhi Police said they suspect that the accused were from the Tillu gang. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 28-year-old man was gunned down, while his father and two neighbours were fired at, in a suspected gang war in Bawana on Thursday. The father-son duo was in their shop when three people wearing masks reached the spot on a two-wheeler and fired at least 15 rounds at the victims before fleeing, police said.

The deceased, Ravi Bhardwaj, is suspected to be associated with the gang of slain gangster Jitender Gogi. The other victims were identified as Anil Bhardwaj, 55, and their two neighbours, an eight-year-old boy and a 46-year-old man. Police said all three are undergoing treatment.

Police said they suspect that the accused were from the Tillu gang.

Deputy commissioner of police (outernorth) Hareswar Swami said, “Empty cartridges were recovered from the scene of crime. Ravi was taken to MV Hospital, Pooth Khurd, where he was declared dead. The body has been preserved in BSA Hospital mortuary.”

No arrest has been made yet. The incident took place around 5pm, police said. The shop was run by the victim’s family and the neighbours were buying groceries when the incident took place. A case of murder and Arms Act has been lodged at the Bawana police station.

“Specialized teams have been deployed to analyze the CCTV footage, to trace the movements and escape route of the accused. It is suspected that they fled towards Haryana,” the DCP said.

Anil’s brother Hariom said, “My brother and my nephew were at the shop. We have two to three properties here. They had two customers and were talking to them. All of a sudden, three men came on a bike and started firing. I heard the firing and came outside as I thought something had exploded. I saw the three men. They were going to fire at me as well. I ran towards the other side and hid. They had come to kill Ravi. They fired at him multiple times and he was hit on the chest and abdomen. My brother is also injured. The minor and our neighbour are out of danger. We don’t know who these men are…”

Ravi was arrested in 2022 on charges of Arms Act. Police said he was caught with four pistols