New Delhi:A man in his 30s was stabbed to death and two others were injured after a group of unidentified men allegedly stopped an e-rickshaw and attacked its occupants in north Delhi’s Kashmere Gate on Thursday evening, police said on Friday. Man stabbed to death, 2 injured in e-rickshaw attack in north Delhi

Police said the accused are being identified andprima facie it appears the attack occurred during an attempted robbery.

The incident took place at around 7:30 pm near Yamuna Bazaar. Police received information about the incident and sent a team to the spot. Three people travelling in the e-rickshaw were injured and taken to a hospital. One of them, identified as Prabhat Kumar, died during treatment. The other two, another man and the e -rickshaw driver, are undergoing treatment, police said.

DCP (north) Niharika Bhatt said a case has been registered under sections of murder and assault and teams have been formed to arrest the accused.

Senior police officers said the attackers stopped the e-rickshawnearMarghat Waale Baba flyover and allegedly tried to snatch belongings from a passenger. When the other occupants intervened, the accused attacked them.

Police said the attackers may have chased the e-rickshaw before stopping it near an underpass and fleeing the spot.

Kumar was travelling with a colleague from Gandhi Market to another market when the e rickshaw was stopped. He worked at a transport company and lived near Peeragarhi. The driver’s statement has been recorded, police added.

Kumar was found unconscious and lying in a pool of blood near the e-rickshaw. Some commuters stopped to help them and witnesses have provided information about the suspects to the police.

“We are still probing the case from all angles and checking whether the group had targeted other e-rickshaws or similar vehicles earlier,” said another officer.

Investigators are scanning CCTV footage from the area to establish the sequence of events and identify the accused. The victim’s family, the e rickshaw driver and other witnesses have also been questioned, police added.