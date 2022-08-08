Man stabbed to death in Delhi’s Tughlakabad after resisting robbery, two nabbed

Two people were arrested on late Sunday afternoon while police have launched a manhunt for two of their accomplices for allegedly stabbing to death a 27-year-old truck driver, who resisted their attempts to rob him early during the day in a forested area near Inland Container Depot (ICD) at Tughlakabad in south Delhi, said police.

The two arrested suspects have been identified as 21-year-old Bobby and 19-year-old Ishan alias Jishan (both identified by their first names). Police said all the four suspects are alcohol addicts, who robbed people of their cellphone, cash and other belongings to arrange money to buy liquor.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Esha Pandey said on Sunday, they received information from a hospital about a person identified as Nakki Mohammad, a resident of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh, who was admitted with a stab wound and died during the course of treatment. A police team immediately reached the hospital and obtained Mohammad’s medico-legal report (MLC), which said he died due to assault and an incised wound over his left chest wall.

On inquiring, the DCP said, it was learnt that Mohammad was brought to the hospital by his cousin Rashid Ali. The police personnel met Ali, who told them Mohammad and he were truck drivers. They were having tea near ICD Tughlakabad around 2.30am on Sunday. After finishing his tea, Mohammad went towards the forested area to relieve himself.

“After 10 minutes, Ali also went in the same direction. He saw four people assaulting his cousin with a knife and robbing his mobile phone and purse. When Ali screamed for help, the assailants fled towards the forested area of Tughlakabad Fort. Thereafter, Ali rushed his injured cousin to the hospital, from where we got a call,” said Pandey.

Based on Ali’s complaint, police registered a case against the four unidentified people under sections 302 (murder) and 390 (robbery) of the IPC.

Police said it was a blind murder case as they had no clue who were the suspects involved in the crime. Ali could help the police only with a brief description about the suspects.

Several teams were formed and tasked to solve the case at the earliest. The teams activated their human intelligence network, apart from technical investigation, during which they collected details of cellphones active around the scene of the crime at the time of the murder.

“A similar murder case had taken place around the same location earlier this year and we had caught some locals... we suspected the role of the same criminals in the present case as well. We got to know from our informers about the two arrested suspects and caught them from south Delhi. Efforts are on to nab their two accomplices,” said the DCP.

“The suspects confessed to have committed the murder... Mohammad’s purse, along with his driving licence and a photo copy of his Aadhaar card, were recovered from the suspects at the time of their arrest,” said Pandey.