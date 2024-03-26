Man who impersonated crime branch inspector held, duped two people of 4 lakh

North district police arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly impersonating a Delhi Police crime branch inspector and duping people on the pretext of selling luxury cars and costly cellphones auctioned through Delhi courts at throwaway prices, senior police officers aware of the matter said on Tuesday. After cheating people, Ayub Khan used the money to live a lavish life and also spent it at nightclubs in Delhi and Mumbai, they said. (Representational image)

The arrested man, identified as Ayub Khan, was previously involved in four similar cheating cases, which were registered at Kamla Market, Daryaganj, Hari Nagar and Parliament Street police station in Delhi, the officers said, and added that a forged identity card of Delhi Police was recovered from his possession.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena said that based on a complaint of a man from Mumbai, Khan was arrested following an investigation into a cheating case registered at the Subzi Mandi police station in January. The complainant, Hiren, 40, told the police that in mid-January, he was travelling in Tejas Express during which a co-passenger introduced himself as Deepak Chaudhary and claimed that he was an inspector in the Delhi Police crime branch. The suspect told Hiren that some cars were up for auction at a Delhi court. He added that Hiren could get one Toyota Innova Crysta of 2019 model at ₹5.30 lakh. The suspect asked Hiren to meet him at Tis Hazari court complex to buy the auctioned car. Hiren visited the court and met the suspect on January 29.

“The suspect took ₹2.50 lakh from Hiren and also his Aadhaar and PAN cards. He said that he would complete the formalities and left. Thereafter, he did not return and switched off his cellphone. Hiren informed the police control room about the cheating. While efforts were being made to nab the suspect, another complaint was received on March 14, wherein the complainant alleged that he was duped of ₹1.5 lakh by one Deepak Chaudhary who impersonated a crime branch officer and called him to the court complex for buying two auctioned iPhones,” added Meena.

During the inquiry into the latest complaint, inspector Ram Manohar, the station house officer (SHO) of the Subzi Mandi police station, and his team scanned CCTV cameras of the court complex and spotted the suspect moving around. His location was traced to the East Vinod Nagar area in east Delhi. A raid was conducted and the suspect was caught in that area on March 19, the DCP said.

“The suspect’s interrogation revealed that his original name was Ayub Khan, a resident of East Vinod Nagar. A fake police ID card was recovered from him. Khan disclosed that he was unemployed and cheated people to earn money. Four previous cases were registered against him between 2007 and 2014. The police stations concerned have been informed about his arrest,” added DCP Meena.