Mann meets Sisodia, says BJP tried to break and scare AAP

Days after former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia walked out on bail in connection to cases against him for alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann met him on Friday and exuded confidence that jailed CM Arvind Kejriwal too will be free soon. Bhagwant Mann (HT Photo)

Incidentally, it was also the CM’s birthday on Friday. “Today is the birthday of Arvind Kejriwal, I also met Sunita Kejriwal (the CM’s wife). I believe the way Sanjay Singh (AAP Rajya Sabha MP) and Manish Sisodia came out breaking the wall of their (BJP government) dictatorship…in the next some days Arvind Kejriwal will also come out of jail. They do not have any evidence, they have some false papers which they have used to keep CM in jail,” said Mann after meeting Sisodia.

Sisodia also expressed pleasure on meeting the Punjab leader and praised the developmental works being undertaken by the AAP in the neighbouring state, especially in the field of education

The Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate are probing the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy. Mann said that these “federal agencies do not have any evidence against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders”.

The Punjab CM also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to “break the AAP” but failed. He also stated that the AAP will only get stronger with Sisodia’s release.

“As is their habit, the BJP tried to break and scare the party. I am happy to say that the AAP remained united and there are no fissures in the party. There is no groupism within the party. We are made of different soils and we have come from a non-political background. We do not have the culture of pulling one another down. The party will become stronger with the release of Manish Sisodia. Arvind Kejriwal will also come out mentally stronger...,” said Mann while talking to reporters.

AAP leaders have consistently claimed that the excise policy cases are “politically motivated” and “fabricated” to crush the party, as its is rising as a key Opposition political party in the country.

“He (Sisodia) became a victim of dictatorship and remained in jail for over 1.5 years. When they did not find anything (evidence) against him, we got some relief and ultimately truth triumphed. We pray for his good health and hope that he will again get back to work to make the future of the children of Delhi bright,” Mann added.

“AAP is the future of the country,” the Punjab CM said.

On whether the party would contest the Assembly elections in Haryana, Mann said AAP is a national party and it will contest all the elections. Haryana will go to polls in a single phase on October 1. The results will be declared on October 4.

“AAP is a national party and we will contest all the elections….all the workers are full of enthusiasm. The work done in 2.5 years in Punjab and the work done in Delhi in the last 9.5 years….we talk about schools, hospitals, we do not talk about religion and do not do divisive politics,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sisodia took to social media platform X where he gave details about his meeting with the Punjab leader. “It gave me immense pleasure to meet the beloved chief minister of Punjab, Sardar Bhagwant Mann ji today. During the conversation, he told how after Delhi, now Punjab is also becoming a strong partner in Arvind Kejriwal’s education revolution. Seeing the development taking place in the state, one feels proud that the reins of Punjab are in the hands of Mann sahib,” Sisodia said.

The former excise minister walked out of Tihar Jail on August 9 after being granted bail by the Supreme Court following a 17-month long incarceration.