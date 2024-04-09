Mann’s name added to list of visitors to Kejriwal in Tihar

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann is likely to visit Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in jail this week, after the Aam Aadmi Party chief gave his consent, officials at Delhi’s Tihar jail said. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann is likely to visit Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in jail this week. (PTI)

On Thursday afternoon, an additional director general (security) of the Punjab Police had written to the Delhi prisons chief, Sanjay Baniwal, seeking details of the protocol for Mann to visit Kejriwal.

“The Delhi prison replied that the meeting will take place in an enclosure of jail 2 where prisoners and their visitors are separated by a glass. They can communicate over the intercom. Now that the Punjab CM’s name has been added, he can visit the CM at least twice a week for 30 minutes,” a prison officer, not wishing to be named, said.

While the meeting will take place in the common area, prison officials are likely to make a few changes as both CMs have been accorded Z+ security.

“Arms are not allowed inside the prison for anyone except the paramilitary forces and security staff. Kejriwal already has at least four people guarding him round-the-clock. When he moves inside the jail, like his regular visits to library or to meet his lawyer, other prisoners are kept at a distance or locked. When the meeting between the two CMs happens, it is likely such additional measures will be taken,” the official quoted above said.

The Delhi chief minister has been in prison since April 1, after a special PMLA court sent him to judicial custody till April 15 in the liquor policy scam case. The AAP has denied all allegations.