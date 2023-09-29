Massive fire breaks out at Delhi's Azadpur Mandi; no casualties reported

A massive fire erupted on Friday at the Azadpur Mandi, one of Delhi's largest wholesale fruit and vegetable markets. The blaze was reported in the evening, sending plumes of thick smoke into the air. Multiple fire tenders from the Delhi Fire Services rushed to the scene after receiving the distress call. A fire broke out in the Azadpur vegetable market of Delhi.(ANI / video screengrab)

In the videos shared by news agencies, flames and smoke billowing from the market, which houses countless stalls and storage areas for fresh produce, could be seen.

No casualties have been reported so far. and

The fire has been brought under control and the cooling process is underway, reported ANI.

Authorities are yet to confirm the cause of the fire.

(This is a developing story…Please check back for updates)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail