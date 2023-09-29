News / Cities / Delhi News / Massive fire breaks out at Delhi's Azadpur Mandi; no casualties reported

Massive fire breaks out at Delhi's Azadpur Mandi; no casualties reported

ByHT News Desk
Sep 29, 2023 06:59 PM IST

Massive fire at Delhi's Azadpur Mandi market; no casualties reported; cause of fire unknown.

A massive fire erupted on Friday at the Azadpur Mandi, one of Delhi's largest wholesale fruit and vegetable markets. The blaze was reported in the evening, sending plumes of thick smoke into the air. Multiple fire tenders from the Delhi Fire Services rushed to the scene after receiving the distress call.

A fire broke out in the Azadpur vegetable market of Delhi.(ANI / video screengrab)
A fire broke out in the Azadpur vegetable market of Delhi.(ANI / video screengrab)

In the videos shared by news agencies, flames and smoke billowing from the market, which houses countless stalls and storage areas for fresh produce, could be seen.

No casualties have been reported so far. and

The fire has been brought under control and the cooling process is underway, reported ANI.

Authorities are yet to confirm the cause of the fire.

(This is a developing story…Please check back for updates)

