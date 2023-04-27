After Delhi mayor polls, next up: Constituting key governance panels

With the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) councillors successfully electing a mayor and deputy mayor, the focus will now shift towards the constitution of around two dozen key committees and resuming policy work — steps that are essential for the normal functioning of the civic body that oversees the Capital. Newly-elected mayor Shelly Oberoi and her deputy Aaley Mohd Iqbal. (Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times)

A senior corporation official said resolutions regarding the committees — ad-hoc, special and statutory — will be presented before the House in the next meeting, which is scheduled for May 2.

“Now, the elected wing has the power to call meetings of the House (a minimum of one meeting a month). The House can take calls on policy matters, but the approval for financial matters above ₹5 crore should ideally come from the Standing Committee. We will put up the proposals on setting up the special-ad hoc and statutory committees in the next House session so that the process can be taken forward,” the official said, declining to be named.

Anil Gupta, former chief law officer of the erstwhile North MCD, said the corporation can go ahead with the formation of the panels. “These committees have tenures that end in March… The next immediate step is to form these panels. The members of these panels are usually nominated based on the proportion of strength in the House,” Gupta said.

A second MCD official said the proposal for forming the committees has been sent to the mayor’s office. “After getting a nod from the House in the next meeting, a notification will be issued for elections to these panels. If the BJP and AAP agree to nominate members based on proportional strength, the panel will be formed automatically. If they nominate more members, we will see another round of elections for these panels,” the official said.

Though the formation of these smaller panels is a relatively straightforward process, the formation of the important standing committee and that of 12 zonal ward committees remains in legal limbo.

The election for six standing committee seats were held on February 24, but the House descended into pandemonium when mayor Shelly Oberoi declared one of the votes cast in favour of BJP to be invalid. She announced that a re-election will be held on February 27, but the announcement was stayed by the high court. The court is expected to hear the matter on May 2.

Meanwhile, an appeal by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the nomination of 10 aldermen by lieutenant governor VK Saxena is currently in the Supreme Court, with the next date of hearing on May 3. Till this matter is cleared by the court, the 12 zonal ward committees can’t be formed, which also affects the constitution of the standing committee.

Gupta said that the formation of the standing committee will remain pending due to both the cases. “Out of 18 members, six are elected directly and the previous election result needs to be settled by the high court. The remaining 12 members come from the zonal wards committee. So far, aldermen have had the right to cast their votes in the zonal wards committee thereby indirectly impacting the standing committee member elections. The Supreme Court decision on the nomination of 10 aldermen by LG will impact these elections. Both wards committee and standing committee can’t be formed till legal issues are settled,” he said.

Gupta, however, opined that till the standing committee is formed, the House can take the decisions on financial matters as well.