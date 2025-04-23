MCD earmarks 60 slots, to decide vendor list for night food street project at Salimgarh Fort

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has begun on-ground implementation of its night food street project near the historic Salimgarh Fort by earmarking and painting 60 slots for vendors, the final list of which will be released soon, officials aware of the matter said. The street where food stalls will be set up, on Tuesday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

According to senior municipal officials, the picturesque street abutting the walls of the 16th century fort will be a serving spot of iconic dishes from Chandni Chowk. MCD has received 93 applications from interested vendors for the pilot project.

Mooted in the run up to the 2023 G20 summit, the food street is expected to start next month at the rear end of Salimgarh Fort. Initially, it will be made operational from 6pm to 10pm and the timings can extended later, MCD officials said.

The civic body also finalising a space for parking vehicles behind the fort. It will also provide basic infrastructure and facilities such as water supply, mobile toilets, illumination and other services.

“We have received 93 applications for developing night food street market. The vendors who have applied sell a variety of food items. The scrutiny of the applications and food carts has started and the final list of applications will be released soon,” an official said, asking not to be named.

The officials said that if more than 60 applicants are found eligible, the space will be allocated on rotational basis. “We are also considering to invite some of the famous food shops of Chandni Chowk to take part in the initiative,” the official said.

The vendors will be allowed to put chairs and tables in the allocated space. “The idea is to provide a curated selection of famous food items from Old Delhi at a single place. Selected vendors will be allowed to set up stalls in exchange of a nominal fee. The site near the fort has been cleared of encroachments and the night food street will make the space near Yamuna vibrant and lively,” the official added.

Built in the 16th century on an island of the Yamuna River by Salim Shah Suri, son of Sher Shah Suri, it was converted into a prison by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.The British took control of the fort in 1857, and continued to use it as a prison. Currently, the Salimgarh Fort is part of the overall Red Fort Complex which was declared a Unesco World Heritage Site in 2007.