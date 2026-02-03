MCD extends deadline for property tax scheme

New Delhi The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday extended the last date of availing the Property Tax Amnesty Scheme 2025-26 - Sumpattikar Niptaan Yojana (SUNIYO) to February 28 this year, officials said. The mayor stated that 178,923 taxpayers have availed the scheme (Hindustan Times)

Under the scheme, taxpayers can avail a complete waiver on property tax, including interest and penalties, for the financial year of 2020-21 and before that. To avail the rebate, taxpayers will have to pay the principal property tax amount for the current year and the previous financial years (2020-21 to 2024-25).

“We have not increased the late fee but kept it the same as applicable during the previous extended period i.e. from January 1, 2026 to January 31, which is 5%. We appeal to all property owners to make full use of this golden opportunity under SUNIYO and settle their outstanding property tax dues without incurring penalties or interest,” mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said.

The mayor also stated that 178,923 taxpayers have availed the scheme, and paid property tax worth ₹1032.91 crore up to February 1, 2026, out of which ₹200.45 crore of property tax has been collected from 128,802 residential properties, while ₹832.45 crore been collected from 50,121 non-residential properties. A total of 96,169 new taxpayers have availed the scheme and paid property tax for the first time, paying a total of ₹367.26 crore.

The mayor added that the total tax collection till February 1, 2026 for the current financial year, including payments under the SUNIYO scheme, is ₹2,828.49 crore from 1,262,977 taxpayers.