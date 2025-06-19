MCD tightens health trade licence norms

New Delhi The MCD has made norms more stringent, as per which licences generated by misrepresentation of facts will be treated void ab initio. (Representative photo)

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD’s) health department on Wednesday revised its policy guidelines for obtaining health trade licence, to prevent misuse of the certification, officials aware of the matter said. The MCD has made norms more stringent, as per which licences generated by misrepresentation of facts will be treated void ab initio, licence fee will be forfeited, and closure notice and sealing of trade premises can be carried out.

The updated norms make it mandatory to submit and approve all documents before downloading the licence. If a licence is generated without documents, a deficiency will be immediately raised by the regulating official or officer for rectification by the trader.

An MCD official said: “The instructions are given on the procedure for generating an instant health trade licence through the MCD web portal for designated health trades; traders are required to apply on the portal after understanding the requirement and uploading all mandatory documents. The trader or applicant shall pay the required processing, registration, and licence fees online only, and take a print-out of the licence certificate.”

On May 13, HT reported that MCD initiated a crackdown on unauthorised commercial activities operating in non-permitted areas by seizing conversion charges and revoking health trade licences. The move came after fraudulent practices—where individuals seemingly manipulated MCD’s software system to make payments and subsequently obtained receipts—were noticed. These individuals also acquired health trade licences by submitting incomplete information.

An applicant or licensee is bound to check the status of the generated instant health trade licence on the MCD web portal through their ID and comply with the required rectifications.

“If any incorrect trade licence is generated due to misrepresentation of facts, concealing of facts, or wrong information by the trader, then the rejection cum revocation of the licence certificate will be made, and the instant licence will be forfeited. In addition, the competent authority may impose a penalty, which will be decided as per the gravity of the case by the competent authority, including penal actions like the issue of a closure notice and sealing of the trade premises,” the municipal health officer said in the order.