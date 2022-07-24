MCD to talk to NHAI for linking RFID and Fastag toll systems
New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has restarted work on the integration of infrastructure of the civic body’s RFID toll collection system with the national Fastag toll fees programme. A senior municipal official said a joint meeting has been called with the National Highways Authority of India next week to chalk out the timeline for the project.
“A pilot project will be carried out on Badarpur border by integrating the two toll collection systems. If the project is successful, then similar integration will be carried out at other border points,” the official said.
Delhi has 124 border entry points where toll tax is collected by the MCD. Of these 124 border points, the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system has been installed at 13 major points which are used by almost 80-85% of commercial vehicle traffic entering the city. “Hand-held devices have been provided at all other border points to facilitate the RFID based collection,” official said. The project, which was earlier monitored by the erstwhile EPCA, now falls under the jurisdiction of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR.
The idea of integrating the RFID and national Fastag system was first mooted in September last year. The civic body has argued that such integration will help in cost reduction for commercial vehicle operators who need to purchase a separate chip for entering Delhi.
“There are two toll collection booths of municipal corporation and National Highway Authority of India at Badarpur located barely 60-70 m away from each other, leading to traffic jams and queues,” the official said. The Badarpur, Rajokri and DND border entry points are one of the biggest in terms of commercial vehicular volume. The official added that the integration will cost ₹1-1.5 crore for one border point.
A second municipal official however added that there are several challenges. “NHAI charges same amount for empty and full trucks but the MCD system differentiates between the two. Similarly, if it is a small empty commercial vehicle, the environment compensation charge is ₹700, but if it is carrying a cargo the charge is ₹1,400. Similarly, the cess for big commercial vehicles such as trucks ₹1300 on empty and ₹2,600 when loaded. We also don’t charge ECC from trucks carrying essential goods,” he added.
Centre simplifies ownership of property process for unauthorised colonies
Days after the Centre excluded 'Will' as a mandatory document to get ownership of property in unauthorised colonies under the PM-UDAY scheme, residents of these colonies that fall under the 'O zone' according to the Master Plan of Delhi-2021 have urged the government to expedite the mechanism to process their applications.
Cops assaulted during raid at Delhi’s Hauz Khas restaurant, 10 held
Eight policemen were allegedly assaulted by a bar owner and Ravinder Sharma, the owner of the establishment's employees during a raid that took place as part of a “cleaning drive” in Hauz Khason July 21, police said, adding they had arrested 10 persons, including the owner, in connection with the case. Over the past few daysDelhi Police have been conducting raids in Hauz Khas village to take action against illegal bars in the area.
Delhi LG vs AAP govt: Excise revenue latest flashpoint
New Delhi: Two days after recommending a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the Delhi government's excise policy, the lieutenant governor's office on Sunday accused the AAP dispensation of allegedly misrepresenting excise revenues in a move that is expected to further escalate the ongoing tussle between Raj Niwas and the state government. No reaction was immediately available from the AAP government.
Nuh police books eight people for illegal mining
Gurugram: Nuh police on Sunday booked eight people for alleged involvement in illegal mining activities in Silkhon village, Tauru. A case has been registered against the perpetrators for illegally mining stone, police said. Following the case registered by mining officials, police acted against suspects, officials said. A case under sections 379, 188 of the Indian Penal Code, and section 21(4)A of the Mining act 1957 was registered at Tauru police station on Sunday, police informed.
Delhi: DDC to host EV forum on August 10
The Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi, the think tank of the Delhi government, is going to host the fourth Delhi Electric Vehicles Forum on August 10 at NDMC convention centre to celebrate two years of the successful implementation of the Delhi EV Policy.
