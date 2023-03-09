MCG to monitor 30 dump yards, penalise offenders

Following several complaints from residents about public littering and unauthorised dumping of waste, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has identified at least 30 spots across the city that have become dump yards in the past month and will soon begin penalising those who litter or throw garbage at these sites. MCG commissioner Phool Chand Meena directed sanitation teams to create an inspection mechanism with which they can monitor these 30 garbage vulnerable points (GVP) across the city. (HT Archive)

On Thursday, MCG commissioner PC Meena directed sanitation teams to create an inspection mechanism with which they can monitor these 30 garbage vulnerable points (GVP) across the city, so that when waste is thrown here, it can be lifted and transported within two hours and offenders can be penalised immediately.

Offenders will be fined ₹25,000 on the spot and their vehicles will be impounded, said officials.

“Littering and unauthorised dumping of solid waste are a violation of the solid waste management rule, 2016,” said Meena.

MCG has also started marking the attendance of safai karamcharis (sanitation workers). “We have asked the inspectors to mark attendance with an android phone photo with date, time and coordinates,” said MCG joint commissioner Naresh Kumar.

Kumar added that as many as 1,000 sanitation workers have been assigned the task to monitor GVPs located in places such as Palam Vihar, sectors 15, 38, 5, 56, 57, 61, 65, DLF Phase 3, Wazirabad, Hans Enclave, Sector 38, Sector 31, Gurugram-Faridabad Road, Nathupur, Sector 15 Sector 14, and at least four areas along the Dwarka Expressway.

Civic body officials said executive engineers will devise a plan a supervise and monitor the work of sanitation agencies hired by MCG and shall maintain a record of such checks.

MCG officials said residents can report incidents of dumping of garbage in the open on the toll-free number 18001801817.

