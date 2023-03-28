MEA official robbed in rush hour in Delhi

An official with the ministry of external affairs was robbed of valuables, including his diplomatic passport, after he stopped his car to help a man who was lying unconscious on the side of the road, Delhi Police officers aware of the case said on Tuesday. Police are still probing whether the unconscious man the MEA official helped was part of a distraction leading up to the theft.

The incident occurred on Monday evening, when the victim, a deputy secretary with the ministry, was driving to his Greater Kailash home. He was at south Delhi’s Aurobindo Marg at 6pm — during the peak of the rush hour — when he spotted a man lying on the side of road.

“He noticed a man lying unconscious on the side of Aurobindo Marg near INA Market. Out of concern, he parked his car at AIIMS, near the subway, and walked back to check on the man,” deputy commissioner of police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.

Realising the man was unconscious, the official dialled the police control room. “In a few minutes, a PCR van arrived at the spot and took the unconscious man to the AIIMS Trauma Centre nearby,” said Chowdhary.

A police officer, asking not to be named, said the unconscious man was under the influence of banned drugs.

When the official returned to his vehicle, he discovered that one of the windows was broken and his bag, which contained his laptop, phones, diplomatic passport, official documents and cash, was missing.

Around 6.30pm, about half-an-hour after he called the police to rescue the unconscious man, the official again called the PCR — this time to report the theft. A case was subsequently registered at the Kotla Mubarakpur police station.

According to police, the crime seemed to be the handiwork of one of the notorious thak-thak gangs, who distract motorists by knocking on car windows and/or striking up a conversation, while one of their members makes away with the valuables in the car. “We are looking for clues to identify and catch the thieves,” said Chowdhary.

Police are still probing whether the unconscious man the MEA official helped was part of a distraction leading up to the theft, or whether his presence was mere coincidence.

“We haven’t ruled out his involvement yet,” said the DCP.

The other officer quoted above said, “We haven’t been able to find any CCTV footage that could help us get any clues about the suspects. But we are questioning local criminals released from jail recently as well as those who have adopted a similar modus operandi in the past.”