Member of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party arrested in sexual assault case

A member of Shivpal Singh Yadav-led Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia), who was aspiring to contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections from the Meerut Cantonment seat on the party’s ticket, was arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with a sexual assault case registered at south Delhi’s New Friends Colony (NFC) police station, officers associated with the probe said on Wednesday.

Police said party leader Rohit Pandey, who is also the part owner of a real estate company, was arrested from his house in Meerut’s Ansal Town, following a search conducted by the NFC police team on Monday night. The Meerut police also confirmed Pandey’s arrest from his home, which comes under the territorial jurisdiction of Pallavpuram police station.

His two friends have also been arrested in the same case and all three have been sent to judicial custody, the police said.

“The Delhi Police team arrested Pandey and informed us that he was wanted in a case registered under Indian Penal Code Section 376D at the NFC police station. They did not inform us before the search; we were telephonically informed about Pandey’s arrest and that they were taking him to Delhi,” said Devesh Kumar Sharma, station officer (SO) of Pallavpuram police station.

Deputy commissioner of police (south-east) RP Meena said a woman had filed a complaint at the NFC police station stating that she was sexually assaulted by two persons – Pandey and his friend – in the NFC area and again by three persons – Pandey and his two friends – in Shilma, Himachal Pradesh. Accordingly, a case was registered on June 6 and Pandey and his two friends were arrested on June 7, Meena said.

Since the test identification parade (TIP) of Pandey’s two associates is yet to be conducted, the police have withheld their names.

Police said the allegations pertain to a crime that took place a “long time ago” -- they did not disclose any dates -- and added that they are “investigating the entire case thoroughly”.

Deepak Mishra, chief spokesperson of the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia), said he was aware of the charges under which Pandey was arrested, even as the police have not officially communicated anything about the case or the arrest. He said Pandey was a member of the party but did not hold any post or portfolio.

Confirming that Pandey had claimed a candidacy for Meerut Cantonment assembly seat in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Mishra said the party leadership has not yet announced Pandey as the candidate.

“We have sought details from the party’s Meerut district unit about Pandey and the crime for which he has been arrested. The procedure to cancel his membership from the party has been initiated. Respecting women and protecting their rights is a part of our party ideology. We have a zero-tolerance policy to crimes against women. If any of our party members is found disrespecting women or involved in any sort of women-related crimes, they will be sacked at the earliest,” Mishra said.

The Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) was founded by former senior leader of the Samajwadi Party Shivpal Singh Yadav. Shivpal is the brother of three-time chief minister and founder of the Samajwadi Party Mulayam Singh Yadav.