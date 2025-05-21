Mercury continues to spike in Delhi, power demand peaks

New Delhi Visitors at Humayun’s Tomb shield themselves from the sun. (Arvind Yadav/HT)

High humidity levels continued on Tuesday, keeping Delhi sweating for the second day in a row, as a heat index (HI) or “real feel” temperature of 49.6 degrees Celsius (°C) was recorded, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. The maximum temperature was 41.8°C on the day, but humidity of 43-70% made for an uncomfortable afternoon.

In comparison, the “real feel” temperature a day earlier was 48.5°C and 43.6°C on the day before that. The power demand also surged to 7,401MW from 7,265MW a day earlier, marking the peak for the season for a second day in a row. Discoms BSES and Tata Power DDL said they were able to meet the demand.

Meteorological experts said the intrusion of moisture from easterly winds, under the influence of a cyclonic circulation, is expected to keep the uncomfortable factor high this week, at least until Thursday, and possibly lead to spells of thunderstorms and gusty winds.

“There are chances of isolated thunderstorm activity, scattered light rain and dust-raising winds gusting up to 50 km/hr till Thursday. Even after that, moisture content will remain high, meaning the maximum is not likely to rise too much,” an IMD official said, citing the combination of clear skies and moisture incursion for the rapid formation of convective clouds.

Delhi’s wet-bulb temperature, another indicator of thermal discomfort outside, was 29.14°C—up from 28.87°C a day earlier. A wet bulb temperature of 32°C or higher makes it difficult for even fit and acclimatised people to work outdoors for long, and at a wet bulb temperature of 35°C — the maximum threshold — humans can no longer regulate body temperatures, leading to heatstroke and potential collapse.

The highest maximum temperature across the city was 42.5, recorded at the Palam and Pitampura weather stations.

Delhi’s minimum was, meanwhile, 28.7°C, the same as the day before but two degrees above normal.

IMD forecasted the maximum to remain between 38°C and 40°C until Thursday, alongside high humidity. It forecasted a minimum of 26-29°C.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality deteriorated slightly over the past 24 hours, but remained in the “poor” category. The air quality index at 4pm was 204, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily bulletin. It was 201 a day earlier.