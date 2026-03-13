Mercury dips marginally, maximum at 35.8°C

New Delhi: Mercury dipped marginally in the Capital on Thursday as a prevailing western disturbance led to partially cloudy skies in parts of Delhi. The maximum stood at 35.8°C – seven notches above normal, but a degree lower than the season-high of 36.8°C on Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a dip in maximum temperature in the coming days, with a fresh western disturbance to impact Delhi-NCR from March 14 – likely bringing a drizzle on March 15. People at Feroz Shah Kotla Fort in New Delhi on March 12, 2026. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Forecasts show while Delhi’s maximum is likely to oscillate between 33-35°C on March 13 and 14, it may hover between 30-32°C on March 15, with overcast skies and scattered light rain likely – providing a temporary relief from the heat.

“The western disturbance will provide a slight cooling effect in the coming days, largely on March 15. The maximum dipped slightly on Thursday as we are beginning to see the impact of the first of two western disturbances,” said Mahesh Palawat.

A western disturbance brings moisture, leading to cloudiness. If strong, it brings rain in the plains and snowfall in the upper reaches.

The minimum meanwhile stood at 18.2°C – three notches above normal. The minimum is likely to remain between 17-19°C till March 15, forecasts show. In terms of air quality, Delhi’s air stayed ‘poor’ but showed a slight improvement. The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 213 (poor) – down from a reading of 244 (poor) on Wednesday.