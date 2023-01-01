Mess looms as ill-prepared Ashram flyover closure kicks in at 8am Sunday

Commuters in Delhi are likely to be subjected to nightmarish traffic snarls from 8am on Sunday, when the Ashram flyover is shut for traffic to allow authorities to link it with an extension up ahead. Residents of nearby neighbourhoods said they feared the worst and were apprehensive of massive traffic jams through January and February.

The closure, which will last at least 45 days, will add to the several headaches of commuters passing through not just the vital intersection, but also those using other routes to head to or from south Delhi, southeast Delhi, central Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

Spot checks by HT showed that barely any preparations have been made for the closure and to regulate traffic.

The roads leading up to the intersection are still riddled with potholes, the footpaths are either encroached or damaged beyond use, even as diversion signs were still being installed, HT found.

Authorities said that counter measures will be in place to ease the traffic mess, adding that there will be “heavy traffic police deployment” to soften the blow. The Delhi traffic police also advised people to park at designated places and plan trips to ISBTs, railway stations, airports and even hospitals “well in advance”.

A Delhi traffic police officer said that over 60 personnel will be deployed at 12 points, including the Sunlight exit, Maharani Bagh subway, DND Loop, Maharani Bagh bus stop, Taimoor Nagar signal, Captain Gaur Marg T-junction and the Moolchand signal.

“Assistant commissioners of police and traffic inspectors have been asked to keep checking Google Maps and take necessary action,” said an officer aware of the plan. Personnel have been asked to be polite to commuters and not get into arguments, said the officer.

Another traffic officer said the Ashram flyover was shut for traffic for an hour, between 2.30pm and 3.30pm on Friday and added that “traffic was manageable.” To be sure, this is an off-peak hour, when traffic is usually significantly lower than normal and is unlikely to be representative of the vehicular volume that the intersection will have to bear from Sunday morning.

A PWD official said that during the initial phase of the closure, around 10-15 metres of ramps on the Ashram flyover, towards Noida, will be demolished.

“We will start work from Sunday morning,” added the official.

At least 350,000 vehicles use the intersection of Mathura Road and Ring Road every day, even as traffic on the junction influences traffic patterns and volumes on nearly every arterial stretch across the Capital.

Residents of surrounding neighbourhoods said agencies did not prepare enough to minimise the traffic mess that is likely to ensue once the flyover is shut.

Commander (retd) Bhupesh Kumar Rakhra, president of the Siddharth Enclave residents’ welfare association (RWA), said authorities could have taken many more steps to cushion the chaos.

“PWD should improve the existing road first. At least work towards minimising our pain. Nothing has been done to improve the condition of the road, and this will lead to chaos. We will have to suffer when the traffic worsens. More thoroughfare traffic may also enter neighbouring colonies,” Rakhra said.

Commuters said work on the flyover should have been carried out in phases.

Ranjeet Bhatia, who travels through the stretch every day, said that “the closure of 45-days is too much for such a major flyover.

“Work should have been carried out in phases. PWD should first complete the entire work on the extension,” he said.

Asim Tuli, another commuter suggested that the frequency of Metro trains be increased on the Pink, Blue and Magenta lines to accommodate the likely increase in footfall due to the closure.

“Travelling to work will be a nightmare,” he added.

Traffic police have advised commuters to use alternative routes to avoid the jams at Ashram.

“Commuters coming from the Badarpur side are advised to follow Mata Mandir Marg for Ring Road and Sarai Kale Khan. Commuters coming from Badarpur, Sarita Vihar, Jamia are advised to follow a U-turn for Captain Gaur Marg, Lajpat Nagar, AIIMS and commuters coming from Chirag Delhi and the IIT side are advised to follow Ring Road for Noida,” said the advisory.

Similarly, commuters travelling from Akshardham and Noida side have been advised to follow Bhairon Road, Mathura Road-Sarai Kale Khan for AIIMS and Dhaula Kuan, while those coming from AIIMS and New Delhi are advised to follow Lodhi Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg for Ring Road and Mathura Road.

Dr S Velmurugan, chief scientist, Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) said very little work has been done to minimise the problems that will arise due to the closure. “Agencies should now focus on channelising traffic flow by placing jersey barriers at key points along the intersection,” he said, adding that there is still hardly any space for pedestrians. “The subway is in poor shape and footpaths are not well maintained,” he said.