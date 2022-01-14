Delhi Metro to run at frequency of 15 mins on Yellow, Blue Lines for weekend curfew

Delhi metro trains will be available at a frequency of 15 minutes on Yellow and Blue Line on January 15 and 16 owing to the ongoing weekend curfew in place and as per the guidelines by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

In a statement posted on Facebook and Twitter on Friday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) reiterated the information as another weekend begins from tomorrow.

It said that barring the Yellow and Blue Lines, metro trains will operate at a frequency of 20 minutes on all other lines during the weekend curfew. On weekdays - Monday to Friday, Delhi metro trains across lines will “continue to remain available as usual” according to the extant guidelines.

The DMRC pointed out in the statement that the DDMA has permitted 100% sitting capacity in metro trains, without any standing passenger.

“Therefore, entry to the trains and stations shall continue to remain highly restrictive as only limited number of passengers (50 only) per coach are allowed,” the statement added.

The DMRC suggested commuters to travel “only if absolutely essential” and also to keep additional time in hand during commuting in order to avert long queues outside metro stations.

Delhi on Friday reported a marginal dip in single-day Covid-19 cases after 24,383 people tested positive for the virus. The figures were 15.5% lower than Thursday's 28,867, which was the biggest single-day jump in the national capital since the second wave peak in April last year.