Metro trains every 15 minutes during lockdown

The Delhi Metro on Tuesday reworked its schedule for the week-long lockdown and doubling the frequency of trains during peak hours, after several users complained of long waits, as officials shut access to over 20 stations in a bid to control crowds, despite the service being limited to workers involved in essential services and those with valid e-passes.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) began temporarily disallowing entries into some stations from 6.30am, soon after it kicked off the day’s operations.

Several users said they had to wait outside New Delhi, Dwarka Mor, RK Ashram, Rajiv Chowk, and other stations, since entry was stopped for a while in the morning. Officials said the situation normalised by 10am.

Despite the lockdown, crowds were reported outside several stations as a result of DMRC’s reworked train schedule, in which trains left every 30 minutes during peak hours (8am to 10 am and 5pm to 7pm).

Some of the other stations that were temporarily closed include Chandni chowk, Kashmere Gate, Rajiv Chowk, Jhandewalan, Karkardooma, Preet Vihar, Nirman Vihar, Supreme Court, Anand Vihar, ISBT Vaishali, and Shadipur.

Anuj Dayal, executive director, corporate communication, DMRC, said: “Services during the morning (7am to 11am) and evening (4pm to 8pm) peak hours across the network will be available with a frequency of 15 minutes. For the rest of the day, services will be available with a frequency of 30 minutes.”

