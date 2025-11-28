Minister visits Delhi Zoo, names new white tiger and lion cubs

Minister of state for environment Kirtivardhan Singh visited the Delhi Zoo on Thursday to review the ongoing conservation measures and gave names to white tiger and lion cubs, officials said. The minister reviewed the care and management of two Asiatic lion cubs born in April 2025. (PTI)

Singh named two female white tiger cubs – born in March 2024 – as “Durga” and “Devi”. The cubs are the offspring of the white tigress Sita and white tiger Vijay. He also released “Durga” into the exhibit arena for the visitors’ for the first time, officials said.

The minister also reviewed the care and management of two Asiatic lion cubs born in April 2025. The male and female cubs were formally named as “Kartik” and “Karni.” The zoo said they are the offsprings of lioness Mahagauri and lion Maheshwar. Currently, the zoo houses six white tigers, six lions and eight royal Bengal tigers.

Singh also visited the elephant enclosure to oversee the welfare of the two Asian elephants, Raj Laxmi and Heera Gaj. Following this, the minister also visited the zoo hospital and reviewed the condition of a tiger cub – born in July 2025.

“The minister also offered valuable suggestions for strengthening winter management practices for animals in the zoo,” said Sanjeet Kumar, Delhi zoo director.

The visit comes days after four jackals escaped their enclosure on November 22, through an opening in the fencing. So far, two have been rescued and returned back to the enclosure. On Monday, a five-year-old Indian rock python also died at the Delhi zoo. Officials had said the reptile had been undergoing treatment for two days.