Minor apprehended for Civil Lines murder, theft
Two days after a 77-year-old man was murdered and around ₹50 lakh stolen from his house in Civil Lines, the Delhi Police on Tuesday apprehended a 16-year-old boy for the crime from near Connaught Place, with investigators saying he was traced through his Metro card.
Police said they have also stepped up efforts to search for the co-accused and recover the money.
Investigators said they first looked at the teenager and the co-accused as persons of interest as CCTV footage from near the crime spot showed them on Sunday, the day of the murder, and on days prior to it as well.
A senior officer of the crime branch said that a day before the crime, the accused parked his bike near the victim’s residence and then took the Metro from Civil Lines station.
“We had scanned over 300 CCTV cameras...,” said the police officer.
Subsequently, the police got details of the Metro card used by the accused and directed Delhi Metro officials to alert them whenever it is used again. “We extracted the details of the card and apprehended him when he swiped it again on Tuesday evening at Rajiv Chowk,” said a senior officer of the Metro unit.
Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that it is early to rule out an inside hand in the crime.
Ludhiana murder | Accused street vendor travelled 10km with chopped body parts
A day after a man was arrested for allegedly hacking Mehfooz's friend to death, investigations have revealed that the accused had cycled with the slain body cut into pieces for 10 kilometres, without any fear of the police. The accused, Mohammad Mehfooz of Kairana, Uttar Pradesh, a street vendor, used his cycle cart (rehri) to carry the chopped pieces to Sidhwan Canal near Shimlapuri.
Unscheduled power cuts in Zirakpur, Kharar, Dera Bassi leave residents fuming
The state government's claims of seamless power supply notwithstanding, residents across the city are reeling under unscheduled power cuts for the past one week. Complaints of three-to-four-hour-long power cuts without any prior information have been pouring in from Zirakpur, Dera Bassi, Kharar, Balongi, Nayagaon and Kansal. Punjab State Power Corporation deputy chief engineer, Mohali, Mohit Sood admitted that the power cuts are a result of increased demand in the state amid soaring temperature.
LeT associate nabbed in Pulwama, cache of arms, ammunition seized
The security forces on Monday nabbed an associate of the proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba/The Resistance Front while he was trying to flee from a checkpoint in Rabitar village of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. During the preliminary inquiry, the driver has been identified as Lateaf Ah Kambay, a resident of Wakura village in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir. “He (driver) disclosed his association with banned terrorist organisation LeT/TRF,” police said.
The levels of PM10 (particulate matter of sizes up to 10 microns) shot up around five times the safe limit of 100 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3) in several parts of Delhi on Tuesday as dust blew in from Rajasthan, which, along with partly cloudy skies due to a western disturbance, pushed the maximum temperature below the 40-degree mark and maintained high humidity levels during the day.
Chandigarh Sector 41 residents seek deferral of CHB’s demolition drive
Residents of Sector 41 Chandigarh Housing Board societies on Tuesday held a meeting and demanded that the demolition drive to be undertaken by the CHB be deferred. The attendees demanded that the issue of needs-based changes be considered on the 'Delhi model' basis. Two more colonies receive notices The administration on Tuesday asked residents in two more colony residents to evict the area as colonies are to be demolished.
