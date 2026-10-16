MLC report: NSUI member suffered multiple injuries

At least one National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) member suffered multiple injuries allegedly while being detained on Tuesday during a protest against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Connaught Place, according to a medico-legal case (MLC) accessed by HT. Delhi Police subsequently detained NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar and several others. (HT)

HT has seen the MLC issued to Ritu Barala (27) by Lady Hardinge Medical College in Connaught Place. The MLC, dated 14 October, notes “multiple abrasion and bruises over head and neck region, left wrist bilateral arms and left limb due to physical assault”.

Dozens of NSUI members staged a flash protest at Gate No. 7 of Rajiv Chowk Metro Station on Tuesday. Delhi Police subsequently detained NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar and several others.

On October 14, at a press conference alongside Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, several NSUI members, including Barala, alleged they were “beaten up” by the police. Delhi Police has not responded to the allegation.

A video allegedly from the day shows Barala in a physical altercation with a female police officer on a bus.

In the alleged video of the incident, the protester purported to be Barala and a woman constable can be seen pulling each other’s hair. The constable then slaps Barala, who then hits her back. HT could not verify the authenticity of the video.

Police then took her and other activists to the hospital.

According to a presenting complaints section, dated October 13, Ritu accused a police constable of “physical assault during protest”.

“The patient alleges that a police constable (female) pressed her neck, punched her in the neck, scratched her face, pulled her hair and grabbed her abdomen. She also hit her on the private area,” it said.

The NSUI had earlier alleged that the medical examination of Barala, along with a second woman protester, were being delayed and that, later, they were not provided with their MLCs despite having completed all the necessary checkups.