‘MoEFCC should explain steps it took to restore Najafgarh drain’

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed that notices be issued to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), asking them to join as respondents and inform the tribunal about measures being taken to restore and rejuvenate the Sahibi river, now known as the Najafgarh drain. Polluted Najafgarh drain merges in the Yamuna. (HT Photo)

A bench of judicial member Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Afroz Ahmed said the Sahibi, also referred to as Saibi, is an important water channel for the region, and given the scale of environmental degradation, the Ministry’s involvement was necessary along with the state governments of Haryana and Delhi.

“The Registry is directed to issue notice to the newly impleaded respondent—the MoEF&CC—requiring it to file its response within two weeks. In its response, the MoEF&CC shall specifically respond to the aspect of restoration of the name of the water channel earlier known as River Saibi but later named as Najafgarh drain… in view of the observations made by this Tribunal in the course of hearing of the present original application, besides other aspects of its rejuvenation or restoration,” the bench said, listing the matter for hearing next on October 31.

A notice to the CPCB was also issued. “Srinivas Vishven, Advocate, who is already appearing for CPCB, which was not formally impleaded as respondent, accepts notice for the newly impleaded respondent,” the bench added.

Historically, the Sahibi River originated in Rajasthan and flowed through Haryana before entering Delhi and merging with the Yamuna. But now, in most of Delhi and Haryana, the river has turned into a drain, activists said.

The NGT has been hearing a plea by Prakash Yadav, a resident of Kharkhara village in Haryana, alleging that the river has been neglected and filled with sewage, which is now overflowing onto farmland. In June, the Delhi government told the tribunal that a proposal was sent to the State Names Authority to rename the Najafgarh drain as the Sahibi river to raise awareness.