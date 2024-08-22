More delays in phase 3 of Barapullah project in Delhi

The much-delayed third phase of the Barapullah elevated road project, which will connect Mayur Vihar and Sarai Kale Khan via a 3.5km flyover, is set for further hold ups, as the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has asked the Public Works Department (PWD) to vacate and hand over a parcel of land that is being used for construction related activity. The project, which began in April 2015, was expected to be completed by October 2017. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

DDA in a letter stated that the 20.6 acre of land along the Yamuna floodplains, where construction activities are taking place, was given to PWD for a fixed period — DDA did not specify the time — but that period has lapsed. The authority also raised a bill of ₹12.23 crore against PWD as a “licence fee” for the land.

“DDA has raised a demand of ₹12,23,61,855 towards license fee and to handover the land at the said location back to DDA but no response has been received from PWD. It is imperative to note that the time period of land allotted to PWD for Barapulla phase three project has lapsed considerable but still 20.612 acre are still under the possession of PWD,” the letter, signed by DDA’s chief engineer (horticulture), said.

HT has seen a copy of the letter, dated July 16.

The PWD official overseeing the project did not comment on DDA’s communication.

The third phase of the Barapullah project looks to improve connectivity between east, south, and New Delhi, and decongest Nizamuddin Bridge, Bhairon Marg, and Ashram Chowk on Ring Road.

The project, which began in April 2015, was expected to be completed by October 2017, but was delayed due to land acquisition issues and the Covid-19 pandemic, as the cost of the flyover swelled from ₹964 crore in 2017 to ₹1509.54 crore in July 2024 and is likely to further rise.

Following a long legal battle, the courts approved acquisition of land for the project in January this year, after which the land was acquired in small portions. However, construction at the site has been temporarily halted during the monsoon.

PWD has still not revised the deadline of October 2024 but with tree cutting permission for 274 trees pending PWD officials expect that the project will take at least six months after the permission is granted and the flyover is not likely to be completed this year.

A PWD official said that the department exceeded the time period for construction activities on the land parcel along the floodplains because the project ran into numerous delays, including due to a lack of permission for tree felling, construction bans during the winter season, and the suspension of construction activities during the flooding cycles.

“We are in touch with DDA to ensure that environmental regulations are followed while construction is carried out,” the official said, on condition of anonymity.

DDA, in its letter, also raised objections over the use of cement to create a pukka road for construction activities near an exit of the Baansera park, noting that this road is being used by heavy vehicles.

“These heavy vehicles include transit mixers, trolleys, hydra, silo cement trailers and other similar class vehicles. As per our understanding, the construction was only temporary and intended for a short period as a dust control measure, ensuring smooth movement of vehicles while minimising the disturbance to the environment,” the letter said.

The National Mission on Clean Ganga principal committee, in a letter dated July 8, also flagged the construction of the pukka road, stating that a concrete road within the Yamuna floodplains is “highly objectionable”.

“Construction waste being found dumped in the floodplain and premises of ready mix plant were also found concretised. we request you that the allotted land be vacated and deconcretised and handed over to DDA at earliest opportunity,” the committee’s letter said.

Separately, a forest department official said that the local tree office may be able provide more details but any way the court has not yet allowed any fresh tree cutting permissions for infrastructure projects.