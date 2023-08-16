Amrit Udyan reopened for public from today. Check ticket prices, timings and other details here

Amrit Udyan, formerly known as the Mughal Gardens will be open to the public starting from Wednesday for a period of one month, until September 17, according to a statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan. In a first instance, these iconic gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan are being accessible twice within a single year. Encompassing a sprawling 15 acres, Amrit Udyan is often described, as the “soul of the Rashtrapati Bhavan”.(source: Rashtrapati Bhavan official site)

This will be the second edition of Udyan Utsav that aims to display the vibrant summer annual blossoms to visitors, as highlighted in the statement. Encompassing a sprawling 15 acres, Amrit Udyan is often described, as the “soul of the Rashtrapati Bhavan”.

Visitors can enter Amrit Udyan through Gate No. 35 (North Avenue Road) of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Opening days, timings

-Amrit Udyan will be accessible to the public from August 16 to September 17.

-Visitors are allowed between 10am and 5pm (last entry at 4:00 PM).

-The Gardens won't be open on Mondays.

-On the occassion of Teachers' Day on September 5, the Gardens will be opens exclusively open for teachers to celebrate.

Nearest metro

Since a lot of people in the capital city prefer using the metro for transportation, we got you the information on nearby metro stations to Amrit Udyan for your convenience. Check here:

Metro station Distance Line Central Secretariat 2 km Yellow, Violet Shivaji Stadium 2 km Orange (Airport line) Patel Chowk 2.1 km Yellow RK Ashram 3.2 km Blue

Entry fee and booking tickets

Booking slots and entry to these gardens of the Rashtrapati Bhavan during Udhyan Utsav are absolutely free.

Booking Options:You can book online or simply walk in.

For online booking: Visit the Rashtrapati Bhavan website: https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/

If you are walking in, just register at the Information Centre or the Self Service Kiosks before you enter, located near Gate No. 35.

Advance Booking: Online booking slots open 10 days before your planned visit.and are available in hourly slots.

Booking Requirements: A mobile number is necessary for online bookings, and only one booking is allowed per mobile number.

Group Reservations: You can make a reservation for a maximum of 30 visitors in a single booking.

