Mundka fire victims’ kin to get ₹10L aid, ₹50k for injured: Kejriwal
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the Mundka fire incident in which at least 27 people died after a blaze engulfed a three-storey building on Friday.
Kejriwal who visited the spot on Saturday morning also announced ₹10 lakh compensation to the families of the victims and said that DNA tests will be conducted to identify bodies, most of which were charred beyond recognition, so that the families could be informed.
Kejriwal was accompanied by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia (who is also state labour minister) and industries minister Satyendar Jain. West Delhi district magistrate Kriti Garg who was at the spot will conduct the magisterial inquiry into the case.
“I have ordered a magisterial enquiry into the incident today. Those found responsible in the findings will not be spared and stringent action will be taken. Delhi government will give ₹10 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased, while the injured will be given ₹50,000,” he said.
The west district administration on Saturday also directed the North Delhi Municipal Corporation to submit a report on the structural stability of the building. “The report submitted by the MCD will also be included in the magisterial inquiry. Prima facie, we have not been able to ascertain the exact cause of the fire because everything inside the building has been gutted. To attribute it to a short circuit right now will be a wild guess.We are investigating every aspect of the case,” said Gurpreet Singh, sub-divisional magistrate (Punjabi Bagh).
Singh said NDRF teams were deployed at the site on Saturday to intensify the rescue operation.
“Apart from this, we have also deployed about 60 civil defence volunteers to ensure people don’t go inside the building ,” she said.
Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP on Saturday demanded the inquiry in the case should be headed by a sitting High Court judge.
Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said that the fire department should be equipped with the latest technologies, and the mechanisms to issue fire safety clearances should be made stringent.
-
Wildbuzz | The night’s door, ajar
On a moonlit night last Thursday, the great, distant stars appeared anaemic, paling in deference to a vain moon basking in the reflected glories of the sun. The night has been described as the 'queen of darkness' and nightjars as the 'princes of pristine nocturnal sounds'. Nightjars are mysterious birds because their plumage, silence and stillness during the day helps them evade detection. They rest on low boughs or on the ground during the day.
-
Witerati | Of platinum puddings & pancakes
In a month when puddings and platinum pageantry have been the flavour of the season, it is another “P” dish that has preoccupied some others. Much in the manner of maple syrup or cream oozing out of pancake platters. Platinum puddings may come and go, but reunion pancakes sure are no passing trifles. The curious case of the Proof of the Pudding is in the Tweeting.
-
Guest column | It’s time to reboot India’s broken policy machine
Jonathan Slater, former permanent secretary, department for education, England, once said there was a need to fix Whitehall's broken policy machine. India, whose policy machine – administered by civil servants and controlled and superintended by political executives –is getting bigger, is in a similar position. Politicians bring politics into governance. There should be no issue with this because it is implicit in a democratic polity. Civil servants assist them in the performance of their duties.
-
Amarinder Singh Raja Warring terms Sunil Jakhar’s tirade against Congress outrageous
Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday condemned Sunil Jakhar's “ungrateful and unjustified” outburst against the party and its leadership. Warring asked Jakhar whether it is not a fact that his statements antagonised and alienated a large section of voters which cost the party heavily not only in Punjab but also in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
-
Sunil Jakhar bore brunt of Congress’ caste-religion-based politics: AAP
The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday said that former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunil Jakhar fell victim to the Congress party's caste-religion-based politics. “The Congress divides people to get votes, and today that resulted in the resignation of their former state president,” said AAP's state chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang at a press conference here, calling Jakhar is a highly respected leader.
