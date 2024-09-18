Mutation of inherited agri land resumes

New Delhi View of a farmland in Palla village, Narela, in 2019. (HT Archive)

Mutation of agricultural land will be allowed hereon, paving the way for residents of urban villages to record ownership rights of agricultural land they have inherited, lieutenant governor VK Saxena announced on Tuesday.

The demand for mutation was longstanding, as it allows for the transfer of title or ownership to family members in case of the death of a property owner during purchase or sale. While the revenue department undertook this earlier, it was stopped since villages were urbanised and transferred to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) between 2010 and 2019.

“Mutation of agricultural land in urbanised villages of Delhi on the basis of inheritance will now be done by the revenue authorities, as it used to be done earlier. This work will be started by setting up camps in the villages this week itself,” Saxena said.

Officials from the LG office said Saxena was presented with a demand for the same during each village visit and it emerged as the primary demand in the Samvaad programme organised at Raj Niwas, besides public representations, MPs and civil society groups pressing for it.

“It is a historic decision that will positively impact the lives of lakhs of Delhi residents. It will meet a long-pending demand of people, who had been denied their natural right of inheritance since 2010,” the official said.

On the day, the LG also laid the foundation stone for 41 new projects, such as repair and upgrade of public spaces, community halls, road improvements, drain works and cremation ground renovations, among others, and inaugurated seven projects across 18 villages in northwest Delhi under the Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan (DGA). The Namo Drone Didi Scheme and domestic PNG connections to 21 villages were also inaugurated.

Officials said that 573 projects worth ₹523 crore have been sanctioned so far under the DGA scheme, with funds of about ₹960 crore transferred to DDA for developmental works in Kanjhawala, Rohini, and Saraswati Vihar areas.

Parajumper Sharad Kumar, who won the silver medal at the 2024 Paralympics and Ravi Dahiya, silver medallist wrestler at the 2020 Olympics, were also felicitated.