Navy to set up ops, comms centre in Delhi’s morphological ridge

The Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC) has given its nod to the Indian Navy to carry out construction in the morphological ridge adjacent to Nausena Bhawan in Delhi Cantonment, saying no trees will be felled and the construction project was of strategic importance.

According to the proposal sent by the Directorate of Naval Projects, the project will include a maritime operation centre and a communication centre, among other constructions. Of the 2.05 hectares of the total project area, CEC said 1.90 hectares formed a part of the morphological ridge, necessitating clearance.

In its report dated October 28, CEC said a site visit on October 16 showed the area was devoid of any construction or tree growth. Further, the project site was found to be on a secured campus, under the control of the Indian Navy. “The proposed project is of strategic importance and does not involve any felling of trees for the construction of the proposed facilities. Accordingly, the CEC recommends that the Ministry of Defence may be permitted to utilize 1.90 hectares of land falling within the Morphological Ridge area for the said construction...” the report states, further recommending the project to the Supreme Court to give the final clearance.

According to the report, in order to carry out construction, the applicant would have to undertaken plantation of at least 500 saplings of indigenous species in and around the premises of the proposed project. “The perimeter of the proposed site is approximately 725 meters. The Applicant will have to ensure proper upkeep (of saplings) to facilitate their survival and growth into mature trees,” the report read.

The morphological ridge is an area that shows ridge-like features, such as rocky terrains and hills, but is not a notified or protected forest. However, it enjoys the same protection as Delhi’s ridge and forest areas, with no commercial activity or construction allowed there.

In the report, CEC said the project was first submitted to the Ridge Management Board (RMB) – an ad hoc body that clears all projects related to the Delhi Ridge. The RMB gave its nod to the project on July 18 last year, and recommended it further to the CEC.

The land parcel was identified as “A-1 Defence land”, which was acquired by the Government of India in September 2006. The proposed construction will have a total built-up area of 80,885 square metres. The construction includes office blocks, a basement, a multi-purpose complex and automated parking, with the total project cost pegged at ₹450 crore, the report said.

“The proposed construction will be a permanent RCC structure with a GRIHA IV sustainability rating,” the report read.