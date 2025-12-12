NBCC set to begin road construction work at Netaji Nagar GPRA

With the structural work on residential towers largely complete at the Netaji Nagar General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) colony, NBCC India Ltd is set to begin relaying internal and approach roads – a key phase in the area’s redevelopment that is expected to temporarily affect traffic movement. NBCC officials familiar with the project said the tower’s construction cycle was in its final leg (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The ₹67.62-crore infrastructure project planned across Delhi by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) includes constructing roads, stormwater drains, utility ducts, concrete cable trenches, street lighting, horticulture, and bus shelters. Solar and conventional lighting will be installed, and signage will comply with Indian Roads Congress standards.

NBCC officials familiar with the project said the tower’s construction cycle was in its final leg, enabling the agency to move ahead with surface infrastructure. “With most superstructure work completed, the next focus is on road connectivity within the complex and integration of services,” an official said.

However, officials said, the movement of construction vehicles, periodic barricading, and diversions for the roadwork is likely to temporarily affect traffic flow around the Netaji Nagar perimeter, particularly on Kidwai Nagar-Ring Road, Dhaula Kuan-Moti Bagh, and internal stretches connecting to Nauroji Nagar and RK Puram. It may also affect vehicles enroute to Bhikaji Cama Place.

They added that coordination with the Delhi Traffic Police will be undertaken to schedule material movement during non-peak hours and to ensure signages and diversion plans are placed in advance to avoid congestion in the already high-density government housing belt.

NBCC will also develop community facilities, including a school and a clubhouse, as part of the larger redevelopment plan for the colony, which is among the seven GPRA sites. Others are Sarojini Nagar, Nauroji Nagar, Kasturba Nagar, Mohammadpur, Srinivaspuri, and Thyagraj Nagar.

The tender lays out a 12-month construction timeline, followed by two years of operation and maintenance, during which the contractor will be responsible for sweeping of roads and pathways, cleaning of drains, upkeep of horticulture, and maintenance of bus shelters and lighting systems.

Officials said a structured checklist system will be used to verify compliance, and NBCC engineers will monitor the contractor’s performance. The contractor is mandated to integrate artwork equivalent to 1% of the project cost, in line with Delhi Urban Art Commission guidelines.