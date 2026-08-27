NDMC apologises for waterlogging in central, Lutyens’ Delhi

New Delhi: A day after waterlogging disrupted traffic and daily life across several parts of the Capital, Delhi lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday directed heads of all departments and agencies to remain present on the ground during flooding situations and treat waterlogging as a “disaster” requiring a war-footing response. Commuters make their way through the waterlogged Baba Kharak Singh road after heavy rainfall, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026. (PTI)

Meanwhile, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) chairperson Manoj Dwivedi apologised to residents for prolonged waterlogging in parts of the civic body’s area across central and Lutyens’ Delhi.

The LG reviewed the situation at a late-evening meeting on Tuesday attended by senior officials and engineering heads of the Delhi Jal Board, Public Works Department (PWD), NDMC, traffic police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and divisional administration. The LG office said he directed officials to adopt a “whole of government” approach and ensure coordination between agencies.

“Waterlogging must not be allowed to occur in the first place,” the LG office said, adding that installation of pumps at identified vulnerable locations should be expedited on a war footing. He also directed departmental heads to be physically present on streets during flooding and personally oversee remedial measures instead of monitoring them from offices.

The LG further directed officials to ensure real-time redressal of complaints raised through media, social media and other platforms. His office would closely monitor compliance and action on the ground, he said.

Dwivedi, meanwhile, apologised to residents for waterlogging in NDMC areas on Tuesday. He said the civic body normally clears waterlogging within 15-20 minutes, but at three to four locations it took more than an hour.

“I sincerely apologise to everyone in NDMC area who faced difficulties due to water logging instances on 25th August 2026,” Dwivedi said in a post on X. He said more than 72mm of rain had fallen in less than two hours, but added that this “cannot be an excuse” and that the civic body would strengthen its systems.

Areas including Talkatora Stadium, Connaught Place and locations near the Parliament complex witnessed waterlogging during the spell. The NDMC chairperson said short- and long-term measures would be undertaken to make the area waterlogging-free.

The Capital received heavy rainfall on Monday, with an intense spell bringing more than 72mm of rain in under two hours in the NDMC area, leading to waterlogging and traffic disruptions at several locations.