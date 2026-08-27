NDMC apologises for waterlogging in central, Lutyens’ Delhi
New Delhi: A day after waterlogging disrupted traffic and daily life across several parts of the Capital, Delhi lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday directed heads of all departments and agencies to remain present on the ground during flooding situations and treat waterlogging as a “disaster” requiring a war-footing response
New Delhi: A day after waterlogging disrupted traffic and daily life across several parts of the Capital, Delhi lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday directed heads of all departments and agencies to remain present on the ground during flooding situations and treat waterlogging as a “disaster” requiring a war-footing response.
Meanwhile, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) chairperson Manoj Dwivedi apologised to residents for prolonged waterlogging in parts of the civic body’s area across central and Lutyens’ Delhi.
The LG reviewed the situation at a late-evening meeting on Tuesday attended by senior officials and engineering heads of the Delhi Jal Board, Public Works Department (PWD), NDMC, traffic police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and divisional administration. The LG office said he directed officials to adopt a “whole of government” approach and ensure coordination between agencies.
“Waterlogging must not be allowed to occur in the first place,” the LG office said, adding that installation of pumps at identified vulnerable locations should be expedited on a war footing. He also directed departmental heads to be physically present on streets during flooding and personally oversee remedial measures instead of monitoring them from offices.
The LG further directed officials to ensure real-time redressal of complaints raised through media, social media and other platforms. His office would closely monitor compliance and action on the ground, he said.
Dwivedi, meanwhile, apologised to residents for waterlogging in NDMC areas on Tuesday. He said the civic body normally clears waterlogging within 15-20 minutes, but at three to four locations it took more than an hour.
“I sincerely apologise to everyone in NDMC area who faced difficulties due to water logging instances on 25th August 2026,” Dwivedi said in a post on X. He said more than 72mm of rain had fallen in less than two hours, but added that this “cannot be an excuse” and that the civic body would strengthen its systems.
Areas including Talkatora Stadium, Connaught Place and locations near the Parliament complex witnessed waterlogging during the spell. The NDMC chairperson said short- and long-term measures would be undertaken to make the area waterlogging-free.
The Capital received heavy rainfall on Monday, with an intense spell bringing more than 72mm of rain in under two hours in the NDMC area, leading to waterlogging and traffic disruptions at several locations.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSnehil Sinha
Snehil Sinha is an Assistant Editor with the Delhi Metro bureau of Hindustan Times, where she reports on politics, governance, public policy, urban infrastructure and transport, subjects that shape the everyday lives of millions in the national capital. Over a journalism career spanning 14 years, she has built a reputation for meticulous, data-driven reporting that combines on-ground perspectives with policy analysis. She began her career with The Indian Express before joining Hindustan Times, where she has reported extensively on civic administration and urban governance in Gurugram, Noida and now Delhi. Her reporting is distinguished by its clarity, depth and balance. Whether covering large-scale infrastructure projects, environmental challenges, transport reforms or government policy, she tries to translate complex administrative decisions into accessible, engaging stories without losing nuance. Her work reflects a strong command of public records, official data and field reporting, often connecting policy announcements with their impact on citizens. Her stories go beyond headlines to explain how governance decisions influence the city's growth, mobility and quality of life, making her work an important contribution to informed public discourse.Read More
- ABOUT THE AUTHORParas Singh
Paras Singh is a New Delhi-based journalist with Hindustan Times, where he serves as Deputy Metro Editor. He reports on urban governance, the Delhi government, the Delhi BJP, water management, the environment, communities and city life. He joined Hindustan Times in 2021 after beginning his journalism career at The Times of India in 2016, where he covered civic bodies, the water and power sectors, and urban infrastructure. Over the last decade, some of his reporting has led to significant public impact, with investigations into environmental violations, corruption and illegal industrial activity contributing to multiple judicial interventions by the National Green Tribunal and the Delhi High Court. A graduate of St. Stephen's College, University of Delhi, Paras studied journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Having extensively covered the capital's evolving civic and governance landscape, his recent work increasingly explores Delhi's history, built heritage, urban evolution and the relationship between people and place, alongside continuing to report on governance and public policy.Read More
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