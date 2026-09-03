NDMC chief seeks suggestions to manage Connaught Place better: ‘Can we make inner circle vehicle free?’

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) chief Manoj Dwivedi on Thursday sought suggestions to make Connaught Place in Delhi more visitor-friendly and asked if turning its inner circle into a vehicle-free zone would help. Manoj Dwivedi sought public views on the popular hangout spot. (File Photo) In a post on X, Dwivedi said that almost everyone in the National Capital Region (NCR) had visited Connaught Place and sought public views on the popular hangout spot. He asked whether the move to make it vehicle free in parts should be implemented throughout the day or during specific hours — from 6 pm to midnight in summers and 11 am to 4 pm in winters. He also sought suggestions on whether different timings should be considered for weekends and what activities people would prefer at Central Park and the inner circle during the vehicle-free hours. “At least once every person in NCR would have visited Connaught Place. I need your advise: 1. Can we make the inner circle of CP vehicles free?. People can walk around freely like on some mall roads or central areas in foreign cities. 2. Should we do it for full day or do it from 6 pm to midnight in summers and 11 am to 4 pm in winters? 3. Some different timing for weekends?,” he wrote on X. Also Read: Cars24 co-founder wonders why West Delhi has so many entrepreneurs: 'What exactly do they put in that chole bhature'

“4. What kind of activities would you prefer in Central Park and inner circle during no vehicle slots. Positive suggestions would be appreciated,” he added. Users respond Dwivedi’s suggestion outreach on X invited appreciation and responses from many social media users who commented on the post. One user appreciated the move, saying it was great to see him “crowd sourcing” suggestions and that it was “wonderful” to see the pedigree behind the institution he is heading. He added that a similar initiative, called Raahgiri, was held in Gurugram several years ago every Sunday, which he said encouraged community participation in sports and other activities.

“It’s great to see you crowd sourcing suggestions sir. And wonderful to see the pedigree we have behind the institution you are heading. This is a good suggestion. Many years back in Gurugram we had Raahgiri day on Sunday. It encouraged community participation in sports and other activities. It was a wonderful initiative. The same can be tried as well. Security will be key.” Also Read: Bullet train project’s next phase to reduce Delhi-Lucknow travel time to 2 hrs: Railway minister Another user called the initiative “wonderful” but urged authorities to address the presence of “street hawkers” and “beggars” at the site. He also questioned the presence of enforcement teams and suggested deploying tourist police to the area. “Great initiative but first please remove the STREET HAWKERS! & beggers! Its an absolute nuisance! They keep coming back! Where are the enforcement teams? They should be there permanently! Even Tourist Police with proper neon jackets & pedestrian scooters,” the reply on Dwivedi’s tweet read.

One user said that making the inner circle vehicle-free will have to be supplemented with increased bus services. The user also suggested developing housing in the area by gradually replacing old buildings, turning it into a self-sufficient “superblock”. “Making inner circle free from cars has to be supplemented with a lot of buses going there Also, housing can be developed in CP by slowly replacing old buildings, so it becomes a self sufficient superblock. If this happens, property prices there can rival Golf course road, Gurgaon.” Timings for public washrooms at CP extended In a separate announcement, the NDMC chief said that timings for 11 public toilets at Connaught Place are being extended up to midnight as people like to stay at the site till late.