NDMC to build underground reservoir near Purana Quila Road, tackle waterlogging

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) plans to develop an underground reservoir near Purana Quila Road to tackle waterlogging, and invited bids to conduct surveys and soil investigation in the next 20 days, a senior NDMC official said. Heavy waterlogging near Purana Quila Road. (HT Archive)

The underground tank will be connected to a sump well, pump house and a pipeline network, the official said.

The official, who did not wish to be identified, said that there is a topography problem in the area, which leads to a slow outflow of water from the surrounding area. “The run-off from Parliament and surrounding areas goes towards Purana Quila drain near Dyal Singh College. There is elevation issue, as well as a problem of backflow, when the capacity of drains is surpassed. The excess rainwater moves back onto roads, causing waterlogging in multiple areas, including areas around Parliament and Pandara Road,” the official said.

Large parts of New Delhi, including the road outside the new Parliament, social clubs, court complex, corridors of Connaught Place and commercial hubs in Lutyens Delhi were inundated this monsoon. Waterlogging repeated when the city was hosting the World Heritage Committee meeting, for which delegates from all over the world were in the Capital.

Officials said that the excess rainwater run-off remains slow due to outfall problems. “According to the plan, the excess run-off would be collected in the underground tank that would be created on the green belt near the Purana Quila Road. This water can later be released in river or used for groundwater recharge.”

The agency officials said they are planning to construct the sump well and underground tank before the next monsoon.

A second official, not wishing to be named, said that the reservoir at Purana Quila will act as a buffer during episodes of very heavy rainfall in short periods. “Its primary purpose is to facilitate smooth flow of water in the Purana Quila drain, but it can also be used to store rainwater and used for horticulture,” the official said.

According to NDMC’s project document, the agency will dig multiple borewells of 20-metre depth and 100-150mm width at multiple locations to ascertain the suitability of the soil quality and structural needs of the underground reservoir. “Nine different tests, including the moisture content, shear test, and sieve quality, will be carried out,” the second official said.

The civic body also plans to undertake similar projects near Golf Link Road and Bharti Nagar.