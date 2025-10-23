Edit Profile
    NDMC to set up AR-VR lab in Sarojini Nagar school to boost STEM learning

    Published on: Oct 23, 2025 3:52 AM IST
    By Gargi Shukla
    The initiative, targeted at students of classes 7 to 10, aims to enhance STEM education.

    The lab will feature VR headsets, smart screens, projection equipment, a dedicated VR zone, telescope, audio-visual equipment and a trainer, said officials.

    New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is set to launch a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) lab at Navyug School in Sarojini Nagar.

    The initiative, targeted at students of classes 7 to 10, aims to enhance STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education. NDMC has invited bids for the lab’s setup, which includes supply of hardware, e-content and operation and maintenance for one year, a project report by the NDMC’s education department said.

    “NDMC is planning to implement STEM in one of the Sr. Secondary school and is proposed to set up AR-VR based labs that would supplement the STEM education through experiential and lab simulations,” said NDMC’s education department.

    The move comes as the Delhi government-led by Rekha Gupta, has proposed setting up similar innovation labs in the 75 CM Shri schools to enable hands-on exposure to robotics, AI, coding, and STEM projects, the CM Shri website stated.

    The lab will feature VR headsets, smart screens, projection equipment, a dedicated VR zone, telescope, audio-visual equipment and a trainer. NDMC aims to make learning of theoretical STEM-related concepts more immersive. The lab will also be utilised to teach futuristic subjects like Space, Nuclear, Nano-science, Bioscience, Energy and AI, the department mentioned in its report.

    The lab will also provide various teaching choices such as 3D designs, modeling, presentations and simulations for which teachers will undergo training, it added.

    “The project is to be implemented on one school and teachers training are required on the operational knowledge of technology, pedagogical aspects and utilisation of VR labs,” the statement stated.

    “This is our first step towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Artificial Intelligence with aspirational India,” said Vice chairman, NDMC, Kuljeet Singh Chahal. “We are proud to be the first in the city,” Chahal added.

