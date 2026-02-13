NE Delhi: Cops suspect suicide after husband, wife found dead

A 32-year-old property dealer and his wife were found dead in northeast Delhi’s Harsh Vihar area on Wednesday afternoon, police said, adding that they suspect the couple died by suicide following a dispute. Police said the couple was alone on their floor at the time of the incident.

Police said the deceased couple aged 32 and 30 lived with the man’s family on the first floor of their three-storey house in Harsh Vihar area. The couple is survived by their two sons, aged five and seven.

Police said the couple was alone on their floor at the time of the incident; their children had gone for tuition. The ground floor of the house is occupied by the man’s parents, and his brothers live on the upper floors.

According to police, a noise was heard around 3.30pm, following which family members found the man lying unconscious in the lane outside the house. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police said preliminary findings suggest he died after jumping from the second floor of the house.

Police said, the family members tried contacting the wife but she was not responding. They broke into the house and saw from the room’s window that the woman was lying unconscious on the bed inside their room which was locked from inside. She was taken to GTB Hospital, where she was declared dead.

A senior police officer said, “No external injury marks were found on her body during the preliminary examination. It is suspected that she died due to poison ingestion.”

Police said they suspect that an argument broke out between the couple, after which the man allegedly jumped from the building and the wife locked herself inside the room and consumed poison. However, investigators said it is not yet clear whether the woman died by suicide or if any foul play was involved.

“A crime team and forensic science laboratory officials inspected the spot and collected evidence. The bodies have been sent for postmortem. We are probing the case from all angles, including murder, suicide and accident” said the officer.