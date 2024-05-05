New chief of Delhi Congress: Need to remain united in difficult times

The new president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC), Devender Yadav, on Sunday, took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and alleged that the country’s democracy and Constitution were under threat under the central government. Devender Yadav takes charge as the Delhi Congress president at the party office in New Delhi on Sunday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

Yadav was formally inducted as the Delhi unit president at the party’s state headquarters in Rajiv Bhawan, a day after former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely switched to BJP.

“...The country’s Constitution and democracy are under threat from the authoritarian BJP government. We will rise to the occasion and strengthen the party which can only be achieved with the support and cooperation of the Congress workers,” said Yadav.

The ceremony was attended by several Congress leaders like Ajay Maken, former MP Sandeep Dikshit, Subhash Chopra, Anil Chaudhary, and JP Agarwal, among others.

Speaking about the crisis the party is facing due to turncoats, being faced by the party, Yadav said: “Congress is our mother, who needs us now. We must stand by the family when times are hard, as the Constitution is under threat, and the Congress is passing through the most stressful and difficult times”.

Yadav was appointed the interim president of Delhi Congress on Tuesday, two days after Lovely resigned from the post.

Lovely cited the party’s alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as one of the key reasons for his resignation.

Yadav, who won from the Badli assembly constituency in Delhi in 2008 and 2013 and lost to Ajesh Yadav of AAP in 2015, is currently the All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) Punjab in-charge as well.

HT reached out to the BJP for a response but the party did not comment on the matter.