The government is planning to draft a new animation and visual effects policy to promote job creations in sectors such as gaming, comics, and visual effects, officials said on Sunday, adding that the government is reviewing policies adopted by Maharashtra to prepare a comprehensive roadmap for Delhi. New gaming policy on the cards for Delhi

A senior government official said the draft policy will be put in public domain for suggestions and feedback before being placed before the Delhi cabinet for final nod. “The draft policy is likely to be made public for feedback in December,” an official said.

Under the policy, the government will act as a facilitator by helping animators and gamers in procuring loans at low rates, providing subsidies and adding space and infrastructure at Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVCG) centres. It proposes to help in skill development in these sectors, and improve collaboration between industry and academic institutes.

Last year, the union cabinet had approved a proposal to set up the National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) for AVCG and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) on lines of the IITs and IIMs to anchor the animation ecosystem in the country. The Delhi government is also planning to seek help from the central government to establish a regional centre in Delhi and an AVGC summit of content creators is also on cards where leading animators and game developers will be invited, officials informed.

Earlier last week, a special screening of the animated series “Kurukshetra” was organised at the Delhi Secretariat. During the screening, cabinet minister Kapil Mishra said the government aims to establish Delhi as a “Global Content Hub” by making AVCG a core sector in the coming years. “Delhi government’s plan is to move beyond the limited perspectives that have long been presented under the name of art and culture,” Mishra said.

Last month, the Maharashtra government cleared its new AVGC-XR Policy 2025 with a roadmap till 2050, projecting the industry to create 200,000 jobs and attract ₹50,000 crore investment over the next 20 years.