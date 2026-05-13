Newlywed woman found dead in Delhi’s Nabi Karim, kin allege murder for dowry

A 28-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her husband over dowry at their house in central Delhi’s Nabi Karim in Laxmanpuri, police said on Tuesday, adding that the man’s brother has been arrested. A police team reached the spot and found the woman’s body in a decomposed state in the locked room.

Police said a case has been registered against her husband and brother-in-law on charges of murder and dowry death at the at Nabi Karim police station on May 9, after her family alleged torture over dowry.

Police identified the deceased as a resident of Haldwani in Uttarakhand.Investigators said the matter came to fore on May 8 after their landlord contacted police upon noticing a foul smell from the couple’s room.

A police team reached the spot and found the woman’s body in a decomposed state in the locked room.

During preliminary probe, police found that the woman had married a 39-year-old man from Vaishali district in Bihar, on April 26. The couple recently shifted to Delhi after their wedding, investigators said.

Police said the woman’s father alleged that she had been subjected to harassment over dowry by her husband and his brother.

Speaking to HT, the woman’s 52-year-old father said they came across the alliance on a matrimonial website. “He had demanded ₹3-4 lakh for his business and was troubling my daughter for it. She told us about it and we told him we are arranging money,” he said.

The family said they had spoken to the couple on May 4 and told them they would come to pick her up for a ritual.

However, the husband told them that he would bring her himself.

“When we called on May 6, both their phones were switched off. On May 6 we asked a neighbour to check on her but he said their house was locked. By May 8 they noticed the smell and called the police who found her dead,” he said.

Police said the husband’s brother was arrested on May 10, while raids are being conducted to trace the husband, who remains absconding.

Police suspect strangulation to be the cause of death; however, the exact cause will be ascertained after the postmortem report is received.Further investigation is underway