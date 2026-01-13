NGT asks DPCC to probe illegal industries on Mundka farmland

The National Green Tribunal has asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to act on a matter related to illegal operations of industries on agricultural land in west Delhi’s Mundka, further directing that an action taken report be submitted before the tribunal in eight weeks, following on-ground inspection. While disposing of the plea, NGT asked the member secretary, DPCC, to do the needful regarding the allegations within eight weeks and file an action taken report. (HT Archive)

The NGT directions came on a plea filed by a local resident, alleging individuals were carrying out illegal industrial activities on agricultural land. The petition also shared the Khasra numbers.

“The applicant has not disclosed the details of industrial activities that are being undertaken... the applicant has also not enclosed any copy of the complaint made to the concerned competent authority, such as the member secretary, DPCC. If such an illegal activity is being conducted and industry is running/operating in the agricultural field in violation of environmental norms, then appropriate action is required to be taken by DPCC,” said the bench headed by justice Prakash Shrivastava in its order dated January 7.

While disposing of the plea, NGT asked the member secretary, DPCC, to do the needful regarding the allegations within eight weeks and file an action taken report.

“The member secretary, DPCC, will duly look into the said complaint and will get the spot inspection done and if the allegation is found to be correct, take appropriate remedial action in accordance with the law within eight weeks from the date of receipt of the complaint..” the order adds.