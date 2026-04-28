NGT notice to Delhi govt, police over de-notifying Asola forest land for station

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to the Delhi government and Delhi Police on a plea alleging that a parcel of land in south Delhi’s Asola — notified as forest land in 1994 — was wrongly allotted to the Delhi Police for a Fatehpur Beri police station in 2015, and subsequently de-notified in 2025. (Photo for representation)

Questioning the legality of the de-notification, the applicant has sought action against Delhi Police and government officials responsible for the alleged illegal allotment and subsequent change in land status.

On April 22, a bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava heard the matter filed by Delhi resident Devender against the forest settlement officer of the Delhi government.

According to the plea, the dispute pertains to land in Khasra number 1157 (6-2) in Asola village, which was notified as forest land through a notification dated May 24, 1994, after being identified as such in an STF report.

“The applicant has contended that after the land was notified as forest land, it was allotted by the Director, Gram Panchayat to the Delhi Police on February 12, 2015, for construction of a police station at Fatehpur Beri,” the bench noted.

“The applicant raises the further grievance that, by the impugned order at the instance of the Delhi Police department, the land has been de-notified. The plea of the applicant is that this entire exercise of de-notification of the land for the purpose of construction of a police station at Fatehpur Beri is unsustainable and illegal,” the tribunal observed.

Under existing norms, no construction or commercial activity can be carried out on forest land. In Delhi, any exemption requires approval from the Ridge Management Board (RMB), followed by clearances from the Supreme Court’s Central Empowered Committee (CEC) and the Supreme Court.

The tribunal directed the Delhi Police and the state government to file their responses at least one week before the next date of hearing on July 30.

No response was received from the Delhi Police or the Delhi government.