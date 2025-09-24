NGT shuts Rohini park damage case as agencies pay pending fines

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has disposed of a plea alleging environmental damage to a park in Rohini’s Sector 14, after noting that most agencies responsible for damaging the boundary wall and greenery had paid the environmental compensation imposed on them. The public works department (PWD), which is building a forensic laboratory nearby, deposited ₹ 10,000 in costs with the NGT. (Hindustan Times)

In its September 15 order, a bench of judicial member Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert members Dr. A Senthil Vel and Dr. Afroz Ahmad recorded that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had deposited ₹3 lakh for damaging the park’s boundary wall during metro construction. The public works department (PWD), which is building a forensic laboratory nearby, deposited ₹10,000 in costs with the NGT and an additional ₹1 lakh as environmental compensation.

“As per order dated January 25, 2024, the EC of ₹1,00,000/- was to be deposited with DPCC. The Registrar General of this Tribunal is directed to take requisite action for transfer of the amount of ₹1,00,000/- deposited with the Registrar of this Tribunal through above mentioned demand draft to DPCC,” the bench said, adding that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had yet to pay its costs.

“Learned counsel for DDA has undertaken to deposit costs of ₹10,000/- within one month. DDA has not filed any additional status report but learned counsel for the DDA has stated that demolished walls have been re-constructed and steps have been taken to restore the park and carry out further plantation in the park,” the bench added.

The plea, filed by Rohini resident Birender Sangwan, alleged that agencies caused dust pollution and damaged trees by breaking the boundary wall during construction. While no trees were found to have been felled, the NGT noted that breaking the wall had harmed the environment.