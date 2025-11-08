NHAI begins work to ease traffic bottleneck at Subroto Park air force station

To ease congestion and improve connectivity between Dhaula Kuan and Delhi Airport, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched a road widening project at the Subroto Park air force station stretch in south Delhi. The move aims to remove one of the major traffic bottlenecks on the route between Delhi and Gurugram. The congestion near Subroto Park air force station in south Delhi. The stretch currently narrows near the Parade Road underpass, where a Metro pillar limits space and slows down traffic moving towards Gurugram. (HT Archive)

According to NHAI officials, the project will widen the left-hand side carriageway towards Gurugram from two lanes to four. The stretch currently narrows near the Parade Road underpass, where a Metro pillar limits space and slows down traffic moving towards Gurugram.

“To make space for the additional lanes, we are relocating a drain, a peripheral road and part of the air force station boundary wall. The work is expected to be completed within six months,” an NHAI official said.

The project also includes construction of a new foot overbridge (FOB) near Subroto Park, at the starting point of the Rao Tula Ram (RTR) flyover, to ensure pedestrian safety and better connectivity. An upgraded drainage system will improve rainwater disposal and reduce waterlogging on the stretch.

NHAI said the project is being executed with a focus on environmental sustainability. Plans include tree transplantation, use of anti-smog guns and deployment of water sprinklers to control dust pollution during construction.

Traffic marshals, safety cones and tow cranes will be stationed at the site to manage traffic movement during the work, officials added. Once completed, officials said, the widened section will significantly improve the Delhi–Gurugram corridor and benefit thousands of daily commuters.