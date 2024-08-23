No financial irregularities in 12 DU state-funded colleges: University

The Delhi University’s executive council and academic council, in a joint meeting on Thursday, unanimously passed a resolution stating that there are no financial irregularities in 12 state-funded DU colleges. Atishi (PTI)

The development was in response to Delhi education minister Atishi, who in a letter to Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan dated December 1, 2023, had alleged financial irregularities at the 12 colleges.

Atishi in her letter had said that there are two possible options that the Union government can exercise — either these 12 colleges be de-affiliated from DU so that the Delhi government can be responsible for the accounts, or that they be fully funded by the Union government through the University Grants Commission (UGC) or any other similar Central agency.

Following the letter, DU vice chancellor Yogesh Singh suggested the formation of an executive council committee. The panel, formed under the chairmanship of south campus director Shri Prakash Singh, was accordingly called the Shri Prakash Singh (SPS) committee.

The members of DU’s executive and academic councils on Thursday accepted the report of the SPS committee, and it was decided that the Delhi government be made aware of the findings and recommendations.

DU in a statement said, “According to the report of the SPS committee, these 12 colleges are constituent colleges of University of Delhi as per the prescribed norms and are an integral part of DU. Their recognition cannot be cancelled.”

Atishi in her letter had also alleged that the irregularities include colleges creating posts and engaging teachers and non-teaching staff without approval from the administrative and finance departments, the unauthorised appropriation of funds, and arbitrary and irregular payments towards sanitation, security services, canteen and contractual services.

The SPS committee report, however, said that the creation of teaching and non-teaching posts in all 12 colleges were as per DU recruitment rules, and as per eligibility criteria prescribed by UGC.

“There is no unauthorised appropriation of funds from one head to another. There is no arbitrary and irregular payment for cleanliness and security. There are no financial irregularities in the colleges,” the DU statement said.

DU’s executive council consists of 23 members and is the highest decision-making body of the university, while its academic council consisting of 166 members, is its highest academic body and is responsible for advising the executive council on academic matters.